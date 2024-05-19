Domestically, the final significant wave of Q4 earnings announcements will influence individual stock fluctuations. Included in this list are prominent names such as FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa), ONGC, NTPC, Hindustan Copper, JK Lakshmi Cement, ITC, Sun Pharmaceuticals, and others.

The earnings season commenced in the second week of April and continues as more than 500 companies are poised to announce their fourth-quarter results in the upcoming week.

Domestically, the final significant wave of Q4 earnings announcements will influence individual stock fluctuations. Included in this list are prominent names such as FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa), ONGC, NTPC, Hindalco, Hindustan Copper, JK Lakshmi Cement, ITC, Sun Pharmaceuticals, and others.

Q4 results expected this week - May 20 to May 25 May 20 ONGC, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), Bharat Electronics (BEL), Oil India, SAIL, Deepak Nitrite, Whirlpool of India, City Union Bank, Redtape, Power Mech Projects, Triveni Engineering & Industries, Chemplast Sanmar, India Cements, KRBL, Nesco, Rolex Rings, VRL Logistics.

May 21 BHEL, NMDC, PI Industries, Hitachi Energy India, GE T&D India, Ircon International, NMDC Steel, Action Construction Equipment, Godawari Power & Ispat, Eris Lifesciences, Maharashtra Seamless, Aether Industries, JK Tyre & Industries, Sheela Foam, Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals, Metropolis Healthcare, Galaxy Surfactants, Azad Engineering, RateGain Travel Technologies, Religare Enterprises, Laxmi Organic Industries, Arvind Fashions, Va Tech Wabag, Hindustan Foods, Welspun Enterprises, Tilaknagar Industries, Gulf Oil Lubricants India, Dollar Industries.

May 22 Sun Pharma, Grasim Industries, FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa), Petronet LNG, The New India Assurance Company, Jubilant FoodWorks, Metro Brands, Gland Pharma, Sundram Fasteners, The Ramco Cements, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Minda Corporation, Gujarat Pipavav Port, HEG, Star Cement, Strides Pharma Science, Avanti Feeds, Indigo Paints, NIIT Learning Systems, GMM Pfaudler, TeamLease Services, Ashoka Buildcon, DB Corp, Kaveri Seed Company, Unichem Laboratories, GE Power India, Gandhar Oil Refinery (India), Talbros Automotive Components, Everest Industries, Goldiam International, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Urja Global.

May 23 ITC, Page Industries, Tata Investment Corporation, Cello World, CESC, Finolex Cables, Concord Biotech, Bikaji Foods International, Honasa Consumer (Mamaearth), KPI Green Energy, Tega Industries, PCBL, JK Lakshmi Cement, Esab India, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services, SML Isuzu, Amrutanjan Health Care, Barbeque-Nation Hospitality, Radiant Cash Management Services, Singer India, Muthoot Capital Services.

May 24 Hindalco, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Bosch, United Spirits, Ashok Leyland, Bharat Dynamics, Hindustan Copper, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Manappuram Finance, PNC Infratech, EID Parry, DOMS Industries, Happy Forgings, Karnataka Bank, JM Financial, Jamna Auto Industries, IKIO Lighting, TTK Healthcare, Orient Green Power Company, Coffee Day Enterprises, Max India, Excel Industries.

May 25 Divi's Laboratories, Inox Wind, Sarda Energy & Minerals, WPIL, Vishnu Chemicals, Indo Borax & Chemicals, Sahyadri Industries, Rudra Global Infra Products, Mawana Sugars, Captain Polyplast, B and A, Sakthi Finance, Clara Industries, Creative Castings, SVC Superchem, Innokaiz India, Concord Drugs, Sambandam Spinning Mills, Incap, SAMSRITA LABS, Shree Karthik Paper and Hindustan Bio Science.

