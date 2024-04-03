Q4 results preview: FMCG sector likely to see muted revenue growth; margins to expand at a slower pace
Q4 results preview: FMCG sector’s volume growth in the quarter ended March 2024 shall remain challenging with low-to-mid-single-digit volume growth driven by urban demand. Rural demand remains a concern with flat to low single-digit growth in many categories.
The Indian consumer goods companies are expected to report muted earnings growth during the fourth quarter of FY24. The revenues of FMCG companies are likely to grow slightly faster, while their profit growth is estimated to be slower than the trends in the previous quarter, analysts said.