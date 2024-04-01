Q4 results preview: IT sector likely to report muted revenue growth with stable margins; all eyes on FY25 guidance
Largecap IT services players are expected to report modest revenue growth in Q4FY24 as muted demand trends continue on account of weak discretionary spending and cautious behavior by clients, amid an uncertain global macroeconomic situation.
The Indian IT services companies are likely to end the financial year 2023-2024 on a weak footing with the March quarter results estimated to show subdued growth amid unabated headwinds.
