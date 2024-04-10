Q4 Results Preview: Pre-sales to moderate on new launch delays, says Motilal; picks Prestige Estates, Sobha, Godrej Prop
Q4 Results Preview: Motilal Oswal Financial Services predicts realty companies in its coverage to report pre-sales of ₹25,000 crore in Q4FY24, up 4% YoY but down 11% QoQ. Overall bookings for FY24 expected to reach ₹90,700 crore, up 33% YoY.
In its Q4 result preview analysis on the real estate sector, domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services stated that the realty companies within its coverage universe anticipate reporting pre-sales of ₹25,000 crore in Q4FY24, up 4% YoY but down 11% QoQ. It indicates that pre-sales are probably going to reduce because there aren't many launches, according to the brokerage house.