Q4 results preview: Retail sector demand remains muted, soft recovery await in value space; Trent, DMart likely outliers
Q4 Result Preview: Retail sector demand remains subdued with slight sales improvement in February. March 2024 festivals could enhance demand. Revenue to rise by 21% YoY in 4QFY24. VMart Retail shows signs of recovery with 4% SSSG.
The retail sector's demand is expected to remain muted, according to domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services' Q4FY24 result preview report. This is because January's sales were weak and February's sales were marginally better, thanks in part to the prolonged winter season and the wedding season. March 2024 festive events, like Holi and Eid, may enhance demand. Compared to Tier 2/Tier 3 cities, metro areas and Tier 1 cities/towns continue to do better.