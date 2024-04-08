Q4 results preview: Specialty chemicals sector likely to report weak earnings amid demand slowdown, subdued pricing
Specialty chemical companies' revenue is expected to dip 1.1% YoY (up 11.8% QoQ) in Q4FY24 amid weak demand and subdued pricing. EBITDA is expected to decline 15.5% YoY (+23.3% QoQ) on weaker spreads and operating deleveraging, as per ICICI Securities.
Specialty chemical companies are expected to report weak earnings in the quarter ended March 2024 owing to demand slowdown and subdued pricing.
