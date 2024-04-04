Q4 results preview: Steel companies’ operating performance likely to get hit by lower prices, higher coking coal cost
Q4 results preview: Steel companies’ EBITDA per tonne is expected to improve from Q1FY25 due to a fall in coking coal prices, which offset lower steel prices. The base metal prices are also expected to inch up in FY25. Besides, cost of production is likely to reduce, improving profitability.
Metal companies are expected to report subdued performance in the fourth quarter of FY24 hit by lower steel prices and higher coking coal costs. Operating performance in the non-ferrous space is likely to improve marginally amid lower cost of production and a marginal rise in LME aluminium prices.