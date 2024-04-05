Q4 Results Preview | Telecom cos to report moderate growth on ARPU upgrades; Bharti Airtel, Jio to lead the pack
Q4 Results Preview: Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are likely to report a rise in revenues and EBITDA growth sequentially led by ARPU upgrades
The telecom industry in India is unfolding at a swift pace, with key trends marked by the emphasis on state-of-the-art technology and network expansion. The rollout of the fifth generation (5G) communication technology is gaining ground, characterized by faster and more robust connectivity. The major telecom companies have committed substantial funds to upgrade their infrastructure to address the increasing. need for high-speed data services.