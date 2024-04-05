The telecom industry in India is unfolding at a swift pace, with key trends marked by the emphasis on state-of-the-art technology and network expansion. The rollout of the fifth generation (5G) communication technology is gaining ground, characterized by faster and more robust connectivity. The major telecom companies have committed substantial funds to upgrade their infrastructure to address the increasing. need for high-speed data services. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Among the leading Indian telecom companies, industry leaders Reliance Jio Infocomm and Bharti Airtel are expected to lead the pack in the upcoming fourth quarter results of fiscal 2023-24 (Q4FY24). According to domestic brokerage firm JM Financials, Bharti Airtel is the top pick as it is biggest beneficiary of structural uptrend in industry average revenue per user or ARPU.

