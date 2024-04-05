Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Q4 Results Preview | Telecom cos to report moderate growth on ARPU upgrades; Bharti Airtel, Jio to lead the pack

Q4 Results Preview | Telecom cos to report moderate growth on ARPU upgrades; Bharti Airtel, Jio to lead the pack

Nikita Prasad

  • Q4 Results Preview: Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are likely to report a rise in revenues and EBITDA growth sequentially led by ARPU upgrades

Mobile tower at BBD Bag area in Kolkata. Photo By Indranil Bhoumik/ Mint

The telecom industry in India is unfolding at a swift pace, with key trends marked by the emphasis on state-of-the-art technology and network expansion. The rollout of the fifth generation (5G) communication technology is gaining ground, characterized by faster and more robust connectivity. The major telecom companies have committed substantial funds to upgrade their infrastructure to address the increasing. need for high-speed data services.

Among the leading Indian telecom companies, industry leaders Reliance Jio Infocomm and Bharti Airtel are expected to lead the pack in the upcoming fourth quarter results of fiscal 2023-24 (Q4FY24). According to domestic brokerage firm JM Financials, Bharti Airtel is the top pick as it is biggest beneficiary of structural uptrend in industry average revenue per user or ARPU.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
