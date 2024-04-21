As the month of April is coming to an end, investors will closely monitor various stock market catalysts during the fourth week of the month. These include ongoing January-March quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q4FY24), domestic and global macroeconomic indicators, updates regarding the 2024 general elections, developments related to the Israel-Iran conflict, fluctuations in crude oil prices, shifts in US bond yields, and global market trends.

The current Q4FY24 earnings season is poised to significantly influence market dynamics. Key companies like Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra, Nestle India, HCL Technologies, Maruti Suzuki, and others are set to unveil their quarterly performances. Additionally, India's purchasing managers indices (PMI) figures will be unveiled on the macroeconomic front.

Q4 Results Expected This Week — April 22 - April 27

April 22

Reliance Industries, Hatsun Agro Products, Tejas Networks, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, Epigral, Rallis India, Kesoram Industries, Piccadilly Agro Industries, Rajratan Global Wire, Mahindra Logistics, K.P. Energy, Aditya Birla Money, Aarti Surfactants, Indbank Merchant Banking Services, Trident Lifeline, Piccadilly Sugar and Allied Industries, Osiajee Texfab, Tanfac Industries, IGC Foils, IEL.

April 23

TATA Consumer Products, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Tata Elxsi, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Multi Commodity Exchange of India, Cyient DLM, Huhtamaki India, NELCO, Axita Cotton, Artson Engineering, Mahindra EPC Irrigation, LKP Securities, Aro Granite Industries, Jindal Hotels, Netlink Solutions, Bkm industries.

April 24

Hindustan Unilever, Axis Bank, LTIMindtree, Macrotech Developers, Indian Hotels Company, Oracle Financial Services Software, AU Small Finance Bank, Dalmia Bharat, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Tata Investment Corporation, Syngene International, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Supreme Petrochem, Anant Raj, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Maharashtra Scooters, MAS Financial Services, DCB Bank, Network People Services Technologies, Agro Tech Foods, 5paisa Capital, Dhampur Bio Organics, PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery, Goyal Salt, Harshdeep Hortico.

April 25

Bajaj Finance, Nestle India, Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, L&T Technology Services, Schaeffler India, ACC, MphasiS, Coromandel International, Laurus Labs, Cyient, Jai Balaji Industries, Himadri Speciality Chemical,Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), Olectra Greentech, Welspun Living, Zensar Technologies, Tanla Platforms, AAVAS Financiers, UTI Asset Management Company, KPI Green Energy, Glenmark Life Sciences, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company, Avantel, Quick Heal Technologies, Som Distilleries and Breweries, Wendt (India), Dr Agrawals Eye Hospital, Wardwizard Innovations and Mobility, Shiva Cement, BEML Land Assets, Enkei Wheels (India), Prime Securities, Parshva Enterprises, G G Engineering, Gayatri Sugars, Comfort Fincap, DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures, Luharuka Media & Infra, Ashish Polyplast.

April 26

Maruti Suzuki India, HCL Technologies, Bajaj Finserv, SBI Life Insurance Company, Shriram Finance, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, SBI Cards & Payment Services, Supreme Industries, Bank of Maharashtra, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Atul, KSB, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Force Motors, Usha Martin, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Mastek, Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India, Indiabulls Real Estate, CSB Bank, Paisalo Digital Ltd., VST Industries, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, Shakti Pumps (India), Eveready Industries India, Welspun Specialty Solutions, Shree Digvijay Cement Company, Dolat Algotech, Tine Agro, New Delhi Television, Ponni Sugars (Erode), Sunshine Capital, LKP Finance, Visco Trade Associates, Alstone Textiles, Galactico Corporate Services, Medinova Diagnostic Services, CIL Securities.

April 27

ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, IDFC First Bank, L&T Finance Holdings, RBL Bank, SBFC Finance, Craftsman Automation, Sanghi Industries, Seshasayee Paper and Boards, Sportking India, SKP Securities and Quest Softech.

