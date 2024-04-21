Q4 results: Reliance, HUL, Maruti Suzuki among companies to declare earnings this week; check full list here
The current Q4FY24 earnings season is poised to significantly influence market dynamics. Key companies like Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra, Nestle India, HCL Technologies, Maruti Suzuki, and others are set to unveil their quarterly performances.
As the month of April is coming to an end, investors will closely monitor various stock market catalysts during the fourth week of the month. These include ongoing January-March quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q4FY24), domestic and global macroeconomic indicators, updates regarding the 2024 general elections, developments related to the Israel-Iran conflict, fluctuations in crude oil prices, shifts in US bond yields, and global market trends.