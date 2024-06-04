Q4 results review: Banks, autos drive earnings; Nifty 50 delivers strong beat with 12% YoY net profit growth
Nifty 50 delivered a strong beat with a net profit growth of 12% year-on-year (YoY). Five Nifty companies, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), ONGC, Tata Motors, and Coal India, contributed 72% of the incremental YoY accretion in earnings. Ex-Metals and Oil & Gas, Nifty’s earnings grew 16% YoY.
The corporate earnings for the fourth quarter of FY24 were strong, with widespread outperformance across aggregates. The earnings beat was driven by domestic cyclicals, such as Autos and Financials, along with Healthcare, Capital Goods, and Cement, while global cyclicals like Metals and Oil & Gas dragged down overall profitability.