Q4 results so far: Total revenue up 10.6%, bottomline rises 10.1%

The combined revenue of the companies that have declared their March-quarter financial results so far has risen 10.6% year-on-year, while net profits have risen 10.1%, a Mint analysis showed. Excluding the companies in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sectors, the topline grew 4.5%, while profits were down 11.8%.
The combined revenue of the companies that have declared their March-quarter financial results so far has risen 10.6% year-on-year, while net profits have risen 10.1%, a Mint analysis showed. Excluding the companies in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sectors, the topline grew 4.5%, while profits were down 11.8%.
The analysis covered 1,109 BSE-listed companies (including 189 banking and financial services firms) that had declared their results by Friday and whose data was available on Capitaline’s database.
The analysis covered 1,109 BSE-listed companies (including 189 banking and financial services firms) that had declared their results by Friday and whose data was available on Capitaline’s database.