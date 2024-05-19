Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Q4 results so far: Total revenue up 10.6%, bottomline rises 10.1%

Q4 results so far: Total revenue up 10.6%, bottomline rises 10.1%

Manjul Paul

  • The results are available for 1,109 BSE-listed companies so far

Excluding companies in the banking, financial services and insurance sectors, the topline grew 4.5%, while profits were down 11.8%. (Pixabay)

The combined revenue of the companies that have declared their March-quarter financial results so far has risen 10.6% year-on-year, while net profits have risen 10.1%, a Mint analysis showed. Excluding the companies in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sectors, the topline grew 4.5%, while profits were down 11.8%.

The combined revenue of the companies that have declared their March-quarter financial results so far has risen 10.6% year-on-year, while net profits have risen 10.1%, a Mint analysis showed. Excluding the companies in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sectors, the topline grew 4.5%, while profits were down 11.8%.

The analysis covered 1,109 BSE-listed companies (including 189 banking and financial services firms) that had declared their results by Friday and whose data was available on Capitaline’s database.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading.

Subscribe now
Already subscribed?

Premium benefits

  • 35+ Premium articles every day
  • Specially curated Newsletters every day
  • Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day
  • Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists
  • E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles
  • Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts

Unlock 35+ well researched
premium articles every day

Access to global insights with
100+ exclusive articles from
international publications

Get complimentary access to
3+ investment based apps

TRENDLYNE Get One Month GuruQ plan at Rs 1
FINOLOGY Free finology subscription for 1 month.
SMALLCASE 20% off on all smallcases

5+ subscriber only newsletters
specially curated by the experts

Free access to e-paper and
WhatsApp updates

The analysis covered 1,109 BSE-listed companies (including 189 banking and financial services firms) that had declared their results by Friday and whose data was available on Capitaline’s database.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Manjul Paul

Manjul Paul is a data journalist specializing in data-driven narratives. With a deep interest in analysis and research, she is passionate about transforming raw data into compelling stories. While she has covered various beats throughout her journalism career, her primary focus lies in investigating climate change issues.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.