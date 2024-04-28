Q4 results so far: Total revenue up 16%, bottomline rises 9.3%

The combined revenue of the companies that have declared their March-quarter financial results so far has risen 16% year-on-year, while net profits have risen 9.3%, a Mint analysis showed.

Excluding the companies in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sectors, the topline grew 4.8%, while profits were down 19.4%.

The analysis covered 154 BSE-listed companies (including 30 banking and financial services firms) that had declared their results by Friday and whose data was available on Capitaline’s database.

Watch this space for updates every week as more companies announce their results in the ongoing results season.