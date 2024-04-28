Companies
Q4 results so far: Total revenue up 16%, bottomline rises 9.3%
SummaryBut excluding companies in the banking, financial services, and insurance sectors, the topline grew 4.8% while profits were down 19.4%
The combined revenue of the companies that have declared their March-quarter financial results so far has risen 16% year-on-year, while net profits have risen 9.3%, a Mint analysis showed.
