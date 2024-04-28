Q4 results so far: Total revenue up 16%, bottomline rises 9.3%

Manjul Paul 1 min read 28 Apr 2024, 04:00 PM IST
The results are available for 154 BSE-listed companies so far.
Summary

But excluding companies in the banking, financial services, and insurance sectors, the topline grew 4.8% while profits were down 19.4%

The combined revenue of the companies that have declared their March-quarter financial results so far has risen 16% year-on-year, while net profits have risen 9.3%, a Mint analysis showed. 

Excluding the companies in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sectors, the topline grew 4.8%, while profits were down 19.4%.

The analysis covered 154 BSE-listed companies (including 30 banking and financial services firms) that had declared their results by Friday and whose data was available on Capitaline’s database.

