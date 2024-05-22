Sun Pharmaceutical’s net profit stood at ₹ 2,655 crore for the three months ended March 31, against analysts' average estimate of ₹ 2,368 crore

Hyderabad: Indian drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries posted fourth-quarter profit above estimates on Wednesday, helped by strong performance in its key U.S. and domestic markets.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹2,655 crore ($318.9 million) for the quarter ended March 31, compared to analysts' average estimate of ₹2,368 crore as per LSEG data.

In the year-ago period, the company's profit stood at ₹1,984 crore, which included a one-time charge of ₹171 crore related to the acquisition of Concert Pharma and other costs.

Total revenue from operations rose 9.6% to ₹11,983 crore, but missed analysts estimate of ₹12,222 crore.

Sun Pharma's U.S. sales rose nearly 11.9% to ₹3,954 crore, boosted by speciality complex drugs such as Ilumya used to treat chronic skin condition such as plaque psoriasis. India sales rose more than 10.2% to ₹3,710 crore.

Global speciality sales, which accounted for 19.1% of total sales, rose 11.1% to $271 million, the company said in a press release.

Sun Pharma, which makes active pharmaceutical ingredients, generic and speciality medications, is also working on its own version of popular weight-loss drugs by Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly which have seen skyrocketing demand.

Its shares closed 0.11% lower after the results.

Sun Pharma, India's largest drugmaker by revenue, said its board has proposed a dividend of ₹5 per share for fiscal year 2024, which is in addition to the interim dividend of ₹8.5 per share declared in January.

Rivals Reddy's and Cipla reported fourth-quarter profit above estimates earlier this month.

