IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys are set to kick start the earnings season for the quarter ended March 2024. The companies have announced the dates of their board meetings to approve the financial results for the fourth quarter of FY24 and for the full financial year 2023-2024.

While TCS will announce its Q4FY24 results on April 12, Infosys will release its Q4 results on April 18. HCL Technologies will also hold its board meeting on April 26.

TCS Q4 Results Date

Tata Consultancy Services, the country’s largest software services exporter, will announce its results for the fourth quarter of FY2024, on Friday, April 12 after-market trading hours.

TCS Board Meeting: TCS will hold a meeting of its Board of Directors on Friday, April 12, 2024, to approve the audited standalone financial results of the company for the year ending March 31, 2024. The board will also approve the audited consolidated financial results of the company and its subsidiaries for the year ending March 31, 2024, and recommend a final dividend, if any for FY24, TCS said in a regulatory filing.

TCS Earnings Call: TCS will also host an Earnings conference call at 19:00 hrs IST (21:30 hrs SST/HKT, 14:30 hrs UTC, 09:30 hrs US ET) on April 12, during which the leadership team will discuss the financial performance and take questions.

TCS Shares Trading Window: As per the regulation, the trading window in TCS shares for designated persons has been closed from March 24 till the expiry of 48 hours from the date the said financial results are made public.

Infosys Q4 Results Date

The second largest IT services provider Infosys will declare its Q4 results on April 18.

Infosys Board Meeting: The meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Wednesday and Thursday, April 17 and 18, and the financial results will be presented to the board on April 18 for their approval.

The board will also recommend a final dividend for the financial year ending March 31, 2024.

Infosys Shares Trading Window: The trading window in Infosys shares for designated people has been closed from March 16 and will reopen on April 22, 2024.

Infosys Investors call: Infosys will hold investor or analyst calls on April 18 to discuss the financial results for the quarter and year ending March 31, 2024, and the business outlook.

HCL Technologies Q4 Results Date

The meeting of the Board of Directors of HCL Technologies is scheduled to be held on April 25 and April 26 to consider the audited financial results of the company for the financial year ending March 31, 2024. The board will also consider payment of interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25.

The items relating to the financial results and the payment of interim dividend shall be considered by the board on April 26, 2024, HCL Tech said.

HCL Tech Dividend Record Date: The Record Date for determining the entitlement of shareholders for the payment of the aforesaid interim dividend shall be May 7, 2024, subject to the approval of the interim dividend by the Board of Directors, the company added.

HCL Tech Shares Trading Window: The trading window for dealing in HCL Tech shares by designated persons has been closed from March 25 and shall reopen after the expiry of 48 hours from the declaration of financial results on April 26.

