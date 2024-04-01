Q4 results: TCS, Infosys, HCL Technologies to kick start Q4 earnings season; Check dates here
While TCS will announce its Q4FY24 results on April 12, Infosys will release its Q4 results on April 18. HCL Technologies will also hold its board meeting on April 26.
IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys are set to kick start the earnings season for the quarter ended March 2024. The companies have announced the dates of their board meetings to approve the financial results for the fourth quarter of FY24 and for the full financial year 2023-2024.