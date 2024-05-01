Q4 results today: A total of 18 companies will announce their financial results for the fourth quarter of FY24 (January-March 2024).

Companies to post Q4 results today

Adani Power, Ambuja Cements, Adani Wilmar, Bondada Engineering, Netweb Technologies India, SIS, Orient Cement, Greenpanel Industries, Mangalam Cement, PNB Gilts, Dhampur Sugar Mills, among others will release their Q4 results today.

Additionally, Cigniti Technologies, Vardhaman Special Steels, Zenotech Labs, Classic Filaments, Mena Mani Industries, MRP Agro and Nalin Lease Finance will also announce their Q4 earnings on Wednesday, May 1.

The Indian stock market is closed today on account of Maharashtra Day. No trading will take place today on the BSE and NSE today.

Read here: Share market holidays 2024: Is Indian stock market closed on 1st May?

Hence, the stocks of these 18 companies will react to their Q4 results on Thursday, May 2.

Here’s a look at how some of these top companies are expected to perform in Q4:

Ambuja Cements

Ambuja Cements, the Adani Group cement manufacturer, is expected to report 11.9% year-on-year (YoY) consolidated revenue growth at ₹8,913.8 crore for the quarter ended March 2024. The company’s consolidated volumes are estimated to surge 15.2%, both on a YoY and QoQ basis, to 16.2 mt.

The company’s net profit in Q4FY24 is expected to jump 48% YoY to ₹954.8 crore. Assuming realisation dip of ~5% QoQ, expect EBITDA per tonne to come-off 12% QoQ (up ~12% YoY) to ₹1,081, according to estimates by ICICI Securities.

At the operating level, EBITDA is estimated to increase 41.8% YoY to ₹1,756.8 crore, while EBITDA margin may grow by 415 basis points (bps) to 19.7%.

Adani Wilmar

Adani Wilmar is expected to post a net profit of ₹217.8 crore, registering a sharp 132% YoY growth. The company’s consolidated revenue is expected to dip 5% YoY to ₹13,184 crore. However, EBITDA shall increase by 43% YoY, and the EBITDA margin is likely to improve 130 bps YoY but stay flat QoQ, as per the estimates by Nuvama Institutional Equities.

Nuvama anticipates the edible oils business to contract 9% YoY in value terms due to price cuts in edible oil given softer raw material costs. Food and FMCG business is likely to grow 18% (aided by Kohinoor) while industry essentials may stay flat YoY.

Although AWL has been doing well over the years in terms of market share in all categories, there is a near-term risk from local players given commodity deflation in edible oils, Nuvama said.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

ICICI SECURITIES More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!