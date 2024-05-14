Q4 Results Today: Bharti Airtel, Siemens, Colgate-Palmolive (India), BASF India, Apollo Tyres, and PVR Inox, among 97 companies expected to post their earnings on May 14 for the fourth quarter that ended on March 31, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On May 13, the benchmark indices continued their upward trajectory. The BSE Sensex increased by 112 points, closing at 72,776.13, while the Nifty 50 rose by 49 points to end at 22,104.05, having recovered 283 points from its intraday low.

List of companies to post Q4 FY2024 results today Abhinav Capital Services, Apex Capital and Finance, Archean Chemical Industries, Andhra Cements, Adroit Infotech, Aerpace Industries, Abans Holdings, AIA Engineering, Andhra Paper, Anmol India, Apar Industries, Apollo Tyres, Aurionpro Solutions, Bajaj Electricals, Balu Forge Industries, BASF India, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, Binny, BLS International Services, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, Chowgule Steamships, Colgate-Palmolive (India), City Pulse Multiplex, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, Devyani International, Dynamic Cables, Eco Recycling, Edelweiss Financial Services, Emmbi Industries, Filmcity Media, Ganesh Housing Corporation, GTL Infrastructure, Gujarat Themis Biosyn, Hampton Sky Realty, Haryana Leather Chemicals, HP Adhesives, H.P. Cotton Textile Mills, Ideaforge Technology, Indag Rubber, Ind-Swift, Insilco, IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Intrasoft Technologies, Jubilant Ingrevia, KDDL, Keltech Energies, Kiran Vyapar, Kirloskar Brothers, Leading Leasing Finance And Investment Company, Magadh Sugar & Energy, Man Infraconstruction, Matrimony.com, Minaxi Textiles, MIRC Electronics, Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat), Mukka Proteins, Nilkamal, Niyogin Fintech, Oberoi Realty, Omega Ag-Seeds (Punjab), OnMobile Global, Otco International, Patanjali Foods, PDS, Pune E - Stock Broking, Platinum Industries, Polychem, Promact Impex, PTL Enterprises, PVR Inox, Radico Khaitan, Ram Ratna Wires, RBZ Jewellers, Repco Home Finance, Resonance Specialties, Rose Merc, Safari Industries (India), Sagar Cements, SecMark Consultancy, Shree Cement, Shyam Metalics and Energy, Siemens, Speciality Restaurants, Sumedha Fiscal Services, Surya Roshni, Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings, Themis Medicare, Thyrocare Technologies, Tamilnadu Petroproducts, Valiant Laboratories, Variman Global Enterprises, Venmax Drugs and Pharmaceuticals, Vippy Spinpro, V-Mart Retail and Warren Tea, Zydus Wellness to post their earnings on May 14. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!