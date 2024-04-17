Q4 Results Today: ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Tata Communications, Just Dial, and Angel One are among the 10 companies that will release their earnings for the Jan-March 2024 period on Wednesday

Q4 Results Today: A total of ten companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the fourth quarter of FY24 (Q4 FY24) today, April 17 (Wednesday). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Companies to post Q4 results today: ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Tata Communications, Just Dial, Angel One, DRA Consultants, Gretex Corporate Services, Hardcastle & Waud Mfg. Co., Hathway Cable & Datacom, Infomedia Press, and KCL Infra Projects are the ten companies that will release their Q4 results today, April 17.

Shares of these ten companies will likely react to their Q4 results on Thursday, April 18, as the Indian stock market is closed today for Ram Navami. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India Inc. is expected to report moderate earnings for the March quarter of the last financial year led by domestic cyclical, such as auto and BFSI, while global cyclical, such as oil & gas and metal lagging.

Stock Market On April 16, Indian equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty continued to slump dragged down by heavy selling in IT stocks amid weak global trends and fears of escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 456.10 points or 0.62 per cent to settle at 72,943.68. During the day, it slumped 714.75 points or 0.97 per cent to a low of 72,685.03.

The NSE Nifty declined 124.60 points or 0.56 per cent to finish at 22,147.90. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge climbed 0.57 per cent and midcap index advanced 0.05 per cent.

Among the sectoral indices, IT declined 2.32 per cent, teck (2.09 per cent), bankex (0.50 per cent), metal (0.36 per cent), capital goods (0.26 per cent) and commodities (0.24 per cent). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Energy, consumer discretionary, healthcare, industrials, consumer durables, oil & gas, and power were the gainers.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of BSE-listed companies was eroded by ₹7,93,529.61 crore to ₹3,94,25,823.46 (USD 4.75 trillion) in three days.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!