Q4 Results Today: APL Apollo Tubes, Jaiprakash Associates, Hi-Tech Pipes and Siyaram Silk Mills are among 29 companies that will post their Q4 results today. These companies will announce their earnings for the fourth quarter of FY24 on May 11, while the shares are expected to react on Monday, May 13. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

29 Companies to post Q4 FY202 earnings today 3P Land Holdings, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, APL Apollo Tubes, ATV Projects India, Banswara Syntex, Bridge Securities, CCL Products (India), Control Print, Dharani Finance, DJ Mediaprint & Logistics, D-Link (India), Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India), Gayatri Bioorganics, Gold Coin Health Foods, Gujarat Containers, Hi-Tech Pipes and India Tourism Development Corporation will release their Q4 results today.

Jaiprakash Associates, Meghmani Organics, Panchmahal Steel, Progrex Ventures, RAS Resorts & Apart Hotels, Shalimar Agencies, Scan Steels, Sheetal Cool Products, Siyaram Silk Mills, Savita Oil Technologies, TVS Srichakra and Vishwaraj Sugar Industries are also among 29 companies scheduled to post their Q4FY24 earnings on May 11. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stock Market Update The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and the Nifty 50, recovered and ending in positive territory on Friday, following five straight days of losses. The Sensex closed up by 260 points, or 0.36%, at 72,664.47, while the Nifty 50 concluded the day 98 points, or 0.44%, higher at 22,055.20, on May 10.

“Throughout the week, the Indian markets largely exhibited a downward trend, signalling an emerging pattern where investors are opting to sell during rallies. This inclination stems from the domestic market's premium valuation and concerns surrounding the elections due to a lower voter turnout. Despite Q4 domestic earnings largely meeting expectations, there's a noticeable moderation in the overall earnings landscape," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the global front, weaker US payroll data has heightened expectations of potential rate cuts by the Fed. Moreover, the BoE's stance to keep the interest rate status quo, as widely expected, supported global investor sentiment.

“We expect the current trend in the domestic markets to continue in the short term due to election-led uncertainties. In the data-hectic week ahead, investor attention will be focused on the release of India and US CPI data, Europe and Japan’s GDP releases, and the FED chair speech. Furthermore, the next set of Q4 results will also attract market sentiment," Nair predicted.

