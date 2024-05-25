Q4 Results today: Aurobindo Pharma, Reliance Power, Divi's Laboratories, and Paras Defence and Space Technologies will reveal their quarterly earnings along with 87 other companies on May 25. The market is anticipating detailed reports to gauge the financial health and strategic directions of these leading firms.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Phase 6: Voting for 58 seats begins at 7 am, two ex-CMs in the fray

List of 91 companies scheduled to post earnings on May 25

Alkali Metals, Allcargo Logistics, Ambika Cotton Mills, Andhra Petrochemicals, Arrow Greentech, Ashima, Atal Realtech, Atlantaa, Auro Laboratories, Aurobindo Pharma, Autoline Industries, Biogen Pharmachem Industries, Blue Jet Healthcare, B & A, Caprihans India, Challani Capital, Checkpoint Trends, Chembond Chemicals, Clara Industries, Captain Polyplast, Creative Castings, Daikaffil Chemicals India, Danlaw Technologies India, Divi's Laboratories, Ecoboard Industries, Fine-Line Circuits, Galada Finance, Genus Paper & Boards, Gleam Fabmat, Gokak Textiles, Gujarat Hy-Spin, Harshil Agrotech, Hindustan Bio Sciences, Hariyana Ventures, Incap, Indo Borax & Chemicals, Infra Industries, Innokaiz India, Jain Marmo Industries, Jayant Agro-Organics, Jetmall Spices and Masala, Johnson Pharmacare, JLA Infraville Shoppers, Keerthi Industries, KIFS Financial Services, Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services, Max Alert Systems, Mawana Sugars, Medico Intercontinental, Milestone Global, Neo Infracon, Oceanic Foods, Pacific Industries, Paras Defence and Space Technologies, PTC India Financial Services, Phaarmasia, Poona Dal & Oil Industries, Pradhin, Quality RO Industries, Radaan Mediaworks (I), Raj Packaging Industries, RDB Rasayans, RMC Switchgears, Reliance Power, R.R. Securities, Rudra Ecovation, Sacheta Metals, Sahyadri Industries, Sakthi Finance, Sambandam Spinning Mills, Sarda Energy & Minerals, Shree Karthik Papers, Sinnar Bidi Udyog, Solitaire Machine Tools, Sterling Powergensys Limited, Super Spinning Mills, Swadha Nature, Tierra Agrotech, Tilak Ventures, Trident Texofab, Umiya Tubes, Ushakiran Finance, Vadilal Industries, Vadilal Enterprises, Vishnu Chemicals, WeP Solutions, WPIL, Yaan Enterprises, Z.F. Steering Gear (India), Prabhu Steel Industries and Zuari Agro Chemicals are expected to post earnings on May 25.

RELIANCE POWER More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!