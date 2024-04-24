Q4 results today: A total of 23 companies will announce their financial results for the fourth quarter of FY24 today, April 24.

Companies to post Q4 results today

Axis Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), LTIMindtree, 5Paisa Capital, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Dalmia Bharat, DCB Bank, Dhampur Bio Organics, Equitas Small Finance Bank, India Hotels, Lodha, and Maharashtra Scooters will announce their Q4 results today.

Anant Raj, Agro Tech Foods, PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery, Harshdeep Hortico, MAS Financial Services, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Oracle Financial Services Software, Supreme Petrochem and Syngene International are also scheduled to release their Q4FY24 earnings during the day.

Also Read: Day trading stocks to buy: Anand Rathi expert recommends these three shares to buy today — April 24

Shares of these 23 companies will likely react to their Q4 results today.

Here’s a look at how some of these top companies are expected to perform in Q4:

Hindustan Unilever Q4 Results:

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever (HUL) is expected to report muted earnings growth in the March quarter. HUL Q4 net profit in Q4FY24 is estimated to rise 2.71% to ₹2,538 crore from ₹2,471 crore, YoY.

The company’s revenue is expected to grow 1.16% to ₹15,067 crore from ₹14,893 crore in the year-ago period, as per average estimates of five brokerages. HUL’s volume growth is likely to be 3% for the quarter.

At the operating level, EBITDA is expected to increase 0.60% to ₹3,492 crore from ₹3,471 crore, YoY, while EBITDA margin is estimated to remain flat at 23.2%, YoY.

Read here: Hindustan Unilever Q4 results today: FMCG major's revenue may rise 1.1% YoY with 3% volume growth; margin seen flat

Axis Bank Q4 Results

Axis Bank is expected to see its net profit falling 6.5% to ₹6,322.7 crore in Q4FY24 from ₹6,761.4 crore, YoY. The bank’s Net Interest Income (NII) may rise 10.3% YoY to ₹12,955 crore, while its Net Interest Margin (NIM) is expected to decline by 11 bps QoQ to 3.95% due to cost of funds catching up.

PPoP is likely to remain stable QoQ due to controlled opex. Provision costs to remain muted at 37 bps, while loan growth could be at 4.3% QoQ, according to Prabhudas Lilladher estimates.

Catch Stock Market Live Updates here

EQUITAS SMALL FINANCE BANK More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!