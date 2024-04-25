Q4 results today: A total of 38 companies will announce their financial results for the fourth quarter of FY24 today, April 25. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

KPI Green Energy, Glenmark Life Sciences, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company, Avantel, Quick Heal Technologies, Som Distilleries and Breweries, Wendt (India), Dr Agrawals Eye Hospital, Wardwizard Innovations and Mobility, Shiva Cement, BEML Land Assets, Enkei Wheels (India), Prime Securities, Parshva Enterprises, G G Engineering, Gayatri Sugars, Comfort Fincap, DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures, Luharuka Media & Infra, and Ashish Polyplast are also scheduled to release their Q4 FY24 earnings during the day.

Shares of these 38 companies will likely react to their Q4 results today.

Here’s a look at how some of these top companies are expected to perform in Q4: IndusInd Bank Q4 Results preview According to Motilal Oswal, IndusInd Bank’s loan growth in Q4 is expected to remain healthy, credit cost to remain under control, and deposit traction would be closely monitored.

It also expects asset quality and margins to remain broadly stable.

Bajaj Finance Q4 results preview “Bajaj Finance is expected to post strong growth of about 20% in net profit when it reports fourth quarter results tomorrow. With higher cost of deposits and restrictions placed by RBI on certain products, we expect marginal pressure on NIMs sequentially. The asset quality is likely to remain stable in the quarter. With strong growth in AUM and good execution track record, we would monitor management commentary on the strategy to tackle the evolving competition in the market and plans for the Bajaj Housing Finance IPO," said Shreyansh Shah, Research Analyst at StoxBox.

Tech Mahindra Q4 results 2024 preview TechM is expected to deliver muted numbers for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2023-24. However, brokerages believe that company's guidance will be crucial as it will reflect the strategies of the new management of the company.

Global brokerage Nuvama believes that TechM may report 1.4 percent QoQ decline in constant currency due to weakness in the telecom segment.

“Expect operating margin expansion of 200 bps QoQ to 7.4 percent as the last quarter was impacted by one-off costs. Adjusted EBIT is expected to remain flat," says Antique Stock Broking report.

