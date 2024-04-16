Q4 Results Today: A total of five companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the fourth quarter of FY24 (Q4 FY24) on April 16. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Companies to post Q4 results today: Crisil, Den Networks, Integra Essentia, Lotus Chocolate Co., and SG Mart are the five companies that will release their Q4 results today, April 16.

Shares of these five companies will likely react to their Q4 results. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India Inc. is expected to report moderate earnings for the March quarter of the last financial year led by domestic cyclical, such as auto and BFSI, while global cyclical, such as oil & gas and metal lagging.

Stock Market On April 15, the Indian stock market took a beating with benchmark Sensex and Nifty tumbling over 1 per cent as escalating conflict in the Middle East and weak trends from global markets unnerved investors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 845.12 points or 1.14 per cent to settle at a more than two-week low of 73,399.78. During the day, it plunged 929.74 points or 1.25 per cent to 73,315.16.

The NSE Nifty declined 246.90 points or 1.10 per cent to finish at 22,272.50.

Sensex lost 1,638 points or 2.19 per cent while Nifty plunged 481 points or 2.13 per cent to slip below the 22,300 level in two straight sessions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Foreign fund outflows and hotter-than-expected US inflation data also played spoilsport for the markets.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge declined 1.54 per cent and midcap index dipped 1.50 per cent.

Among the sectoral indices, services droped by 2.12 per cent, financial services by 1.81 per cent, IT by 1.58 per cent, bankex by 1.55 per cent and utilities by 1.37 per cent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Energy and oil & gas were the gainers.

A total of 2,991 stocks declined while 913 advanced and 145 remained unchanged.

