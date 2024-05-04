Q4 results today: DMart, Kotak Mahindra, IDBI Bank to Zen Tech — 18 companies to declare Q4 results 2024 on May 4
Q4 results today: DMart, Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd, Zen Technologies Ltd, Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL), Kotak Mahindra and IDBI Bank are among over 16 companies that will post their earnings for the quarter that ended on March 31, 2024 (January-March) on May 4.