Q4 results today: DMart, Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd, Zen Technologies, Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (CDSL), Kotak Mahindra Bank, and IDBI Bank are set to announce their quarterly earnings for Q4FY24 on May 4

During the Friday trading session (May 3), the Indian benchmark indices closed lower, with the Nifty finishing below 22,500 due to widespread selling across all sectors except metals. The Sensex dropped by 732.96 points, or 0.98 per cent, closing at 73,878.15, while the Nifty declined by 172.40 points, or 0.76 per cent, to end at 22,475.80. Investors' wealth eroded by ₹2.25 lakh crore on Friday, the day when the BSE Sensex tanked 733 points, amid profit-taking and worries over premium valuations of local stocks.

Meanwhile, India's forex reserves dropped USD 2.412 billion to USD 637.922 billion as of April 26, in the third consecutive weekly decline in the reserves, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Companies to post Q4 results today The Anup Engineering Ltd, Birla Corporation Ltd, Avenue Supermarts Ltd, Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd, High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd, IDBI Bank Ltd, Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd, Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd, Nila Infrastructures Ltd, Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd, Sambhaav Media Ltd, Vijay Textiles Ltd, Zen Technologies Ltd and Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) are scheduled to post their quarter four results.

DMart Q4 results 2024 preview Avenue Supermarts is expected to report healthy numbers in Q4FY24. Revenue is expected to rise in high teens annually, driven by industry-leading same-store sales growth (SSSG) and higher than expected new store additions at 24 stores in the quarter. Net profit is also expected to grow in double digits on an annual basis. The EBITDA margins is expected to witness an expansion, owing to moderating inflationary stress on discretionary products and improving contribution from high margin segments. We will also closely monitor management comments on expected store additions trajectory, strategy to handle growing competition in the apparel industry and outlook for maintaining margins in the highly competitive FMCG category, as per Parth Shah, Research Analyst, StoxBox.

Kotak Mahindra Q4 results 2024 preview Kotak Mahindra Bank is expected to post low double-digit annual growth in NIIs on the back of strong credit growth which should clock mid-teen annual rise in the fourth-quarter. Though some moderation in expected on the net profit front, we expect the asset quality to remain stable. We will closely watch management comments on the recent RBI restriction on credit cards and online customer boarding, latest senior-level exit, some colour on margins and loan book growth and strategy for deposit mobilization, as per Shareyansh V. Shah, Research Analyst, StoxBox.

