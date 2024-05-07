Q4 results today: Around 42 companies will announce their financial results for the fourth quarter of FY24, which ended on March 31, 2024, today (May 7).

On May 6, the BSE Sensex ended up 17 points at 73,895.54 while the Nifty 50 closed down 33 point at 22,442.70.

“Markets ended mixed as selective buying in banking, IT, realty and auto stocks helped Sensex end marginally higher but erased majority of its gains owing to steep fall in oil & gas, power, consumer durable and capital goods stocks. Investors are most likely to trade with caution with select longish bets amid growing uncertainty over the delay in rate cuts and persisting higher inflation," Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said.

The BankNifty index had a sideways trading session, with the 49,000-48,900 range acting as a strong support zone. “The BankNifty index underwent a sideways trading session, with bulls successfully defending the support zone around 49,000-48,900. Immediate resistance is noted at 49,300, and a decisive breakthrough could trigger short-covering moves towards 49,500. Conversely, a significant breach of the 48,900 mark may induce further selling pressure towards 48,400, where the 20DMA is positioned," Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst at LKP Securities said.

Companies to post Q4 results today

Pidilite Industries, JSW Energy, Dr Reddys Laboratories, SRF, PB Fintech, United Breweries, Voltas, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Max Financial Services, Indraprastha Gas, CreditAccess Grameen, Century Textiles and Industries, KEC International, IDFC, Kajaria Ceramics, Sonata Software, Jindal Saw, Navin Fluorine International, Jupiter Wagons, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, Graphite India, Latent View Analytics, Elantas Beck India, Protean eGov Technologies, Delta Corp, Suraj Estate Developers, Bigbloc Construction, Kamdhenu Ventures, InfoBeans Technologies, Hindustan Media Ventures, Kamat Hotels (India), Orient Bell, Fredun Pharmaceuticals Limited, Rane Engine Valves, Mangal Credit and Fincorp, Shri Balaji Valve Components, Shekhawati Poly-Yarn, Vivanta Industries Limited, Ashirwad Steel and Industries, KJMC Corporate Advisors (India), Indo Euro Indchem and others.

