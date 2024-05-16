Q4 results today: GAIL, HAL, Biocon, JK Paper, Vodafone Idea, M&M among 94 companies to post earnings on May 16
Q4 results today: Among the key companies reporting today, Biocon will be under scrutiny for its revenue growth and profit margins. Hindustan Aeronautics, a major player in the aerospace sector, will also post its results.
Q4 FY2024 results today: A total of 94 companies are scheduled to post their Q4 FY2024 earnings on May 16, including some of the most notable names in the market. Among them, Biocon, Hindustan Aeronautics, Mahindra & Mahindra, GAIL (India), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Vodafone Idea, JK Paper, and Endurance Technologies are set to release their financial results for the fourth quarter that ended on March 31.