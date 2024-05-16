Q4 FY2024 results today: A total of 94 companies are scheduled to post their Q4 FY2024 earnings on May 16, including some of the most notable names in the market. Among them, Biocon, Hindustan Aeronautics, Mahindra & Mahindra, GAIL (India), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Vodafone Idea, JK Paper, and Endurance Technologies are set to release their financial results for the fourth quarter that ended on March 31.

On May 15, the BSE Sensex ended the volatile session on a negative note, falling 118 points to 72,987.03, while the Nifty 50 was down 17 points at 22,200.55

List of 94 Companies scheduled to post Q4 FY2024 earnings today

Acceleratebs India, Allcargo Gati, Akzo Nobel India, Alicon Castalloy, Avalon Technologies, Bella Casa Fashion & Retail, Biocon, Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency, Blue Pearl Texspin, Caplin Point Laboratories, Century Enka, Chase Bright Steel, Chennai Ferrous Industries, Citizen Infoline, Container Corporation of India, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Data Infrastructure Trust, DCW, DCX Systems, Dev Labtech Venture, Digispice Technologies, DJ Mediaprint & Logistics, Eclerx Services, Eldeco Housing & Industries, Elixir Capital, Emkay Global Financial Services, Endurance Technologies, Epuja Spiritech, GAIL (India), Ganga Pharmaceuticals, G.D. Trading & Agencies, Golechha Global Finance, Grovy India, Hindustan Aeronautics, Harsha Engineers International, Himalaya Food International, Hitech Corporation, Hybrid Financial Services, Vodafone Idea, IIFL Securities, Indian Hume Pipe Co., Indoco Remedies, Infibeam Avenues, Jayshree Chemicals, Jayatma Industries, JK Paper, Kaynes Technology India, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Kopran, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals, Mahindra & Mahindra, Mayank Cattle Food, Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems, Mishtann Foods, Mitsu Chem Plast, MRO-Tek Realty, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, Narmada Agrobase, Info Edge (India), Orient Ceratech, Panasonic Carbon India Co., Peoples Investments, Permanent Magnets, Paul Merchants, Pokarna, Poojawestern Metaliks, Prime Fresh, Prince Pipes and Fittings, Prism Johnson, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes, Restaurant Brands Asia, Sanghvi Movers, Sansera Engineering, Sarveshwar Foods, Savani Financials, Span Divergent, Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers, Shiva Suitings, Solar Industries India, S&T Corporation, Summit Securities, Sunshield Chemicals, Swadeshi Polytex, TCNS Clothing Co., Texmaco Rail & Engineering, Tokyo Finance, Transglobe Foods, Triveni Turbine, Ultramarine & Pigments, V-Guard Industries, VSF Projects, Wanbury, Wonderla Holidays, Zodiac Energy.

