Q4 Results Today: A total of nine companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the fourth quarter of FY24 (Q4 FY24) on April 15. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Companies to post Q4 results today: Atam Valves Ltd, GTPL Hathway Ltd, Hathway Cable and Datacom Limited, Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd, Metalyst Forgings Ltd, Ontic Finserve Ltd, Rajoo Engineers Ltd, Shekhawati Poly-Yarn Ltd, and Sybly Industries Ltd are the nine companies that will release their Q4 results today, April 15.

India Inc. is expected to report moderate earnings for the March quarter of the last financial year led by domestic cyclical, such as auto and BFSI, while global cyclical, such as oil & gas and metal lagging.

Shares of the above-mentioned nine companies will likely react to their Q4 results.

Stock Market Today Indian stock market in a holiday-shortened week ahead is likely to be guided by geopolitical events, macroeconomic data, and quarterly earnings of corporates. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the macroeconomic front, China's GDP data, US retail sales figures, and movements in the US bond yields and the dollar index will be monitored by the investors.

On April 12, the stocks plunged by 1 per cent due to across-the-board profit-taking by investors after a recent record-breaking rally as US inflation data dashed hopes of a rate cut by June. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 793.25 points or 1.06 per cent to settle at 74,244.90 with 27 of its components ending in the red. During the day, it dropped 848.84 points or 1.13 per cent to 74,189.31.

The NSE Nifty declined 234.40 points or 1.03 per cent to close at 22,519.40 with 45 of its constituents settling lower. All Nifty sectoral indices closed in the red.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge declined 0.60 per cent and midcap index dipped 0.49 per cent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

