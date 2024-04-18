Q4 Results Today: Infosys, Bajaj Auto, HDFC Life Insurance, ICICI Securities, TV18 Broadcast, Mastek, Network18 Media are among the 19 companies that will release their earnings for the Jan-March 2024 period on Thursday

Q4 Results Today: A total of 19 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the fourth quarter of FY24 (Q4 FY24) today, April 18 (Thursday). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Companies to post Q4 results today: Infosys Ltd, Bajaj Auto Ltd, HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd, ICICI Securities Ltd, TV18 Broadcast Ltd, Mastek Ltd, Network18 Media & Investments Ltd, Accelya Solutions India Ltd, Advik Capital Ltd, Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd, Gujarat Hotels Ltd, National Standard (India) Ltd, Oriental Hotels Ltd, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd, R.S.Software India Ltd, Sanathnagar Enterprises Limited, Shish Industries Ltd, Surana Solar Limited, and Swaraj Engines Ltd are the 19 companies that will release their Q4 results today, April 18.

Shares of these 19 companies will likely react to their Q4 results on Thursday, April 18. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India Inc. is expected to report moderate earnings for the March quarter of the last financial year led by domestic cyclical, such as auto and BFSI, while global cyclical, such as oil & gas and metal lagging.

Infosys Q4 results preview: Infosys, the second-largest IT services company is expected to report tepid numbers in Q4FY24 amid weakness in discretionary spending. While revenue is estimated to drop sequentially, EBIT margin may remain flat on account of a slew of weak growth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Infosys’ deal momentum has been strong with large deal total contract value (TCV) now touching $13.2 billion, up 70% YoY, during the first three quarters.

Bajaj Auto Q4 results preview: Bajaj Auto, the two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturer, is expected to report strong earnings for the quarter ended March 2024 driven by robust volume growth, better realisations and higher average selling price (ASP). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company’s robust volume growth in the fourth quarter of FY24 is expected to aid revenues, while the margin may expand on account of improved product mix, lower input costs and operating leverage benefits.

Bajaj Auto’s sales volume in Q4FY24 is likely to have grown 24.6% to 10,68,576 units from 857,788 units in the year-ago period.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!