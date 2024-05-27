Q4 FY2024 Results Today: Investors will be closely watching the financial markets today as 303 companies are set to post their fourth-quarter results for the period ending March 31. Among the most anticipated reports are those from prominent companies such as Life Insurance Corporation of India , Natco Pharma , NMDC , Goodyear India, IFB Industries, Kewal Kiran Clothing, Mafatlal Industries, and Sumitomo Chemical India. These results will provide critical insights into the companies' performance and outlook, influencing investment decisions and market trends.

Aayush Food and Herbs, Aban Offshore, Abans Enterprises, Abhishek Corporation, Aditya Spinners, Agarwal Industrial Corporation, Ajcon Global Services, Aksh Optifibre, Alfa Transformers, Amalgamated Electricity Co, Amrapali Fincap, Aneri Fincap, Angel Fibers, Anjani Portland Cement, Apollo Finvest (India), Arman Financial Services, Aryavan Enterprise, Asia Capital, Bartronics India, ASM Technologies, AstraZeneca Pharma India, ATN International, Automotive Axles, Avro India, Baid Finserv, Bampsl Securities, Batliboi, Beardsell, Bhageria Industries, Bilcare, Bihar Sponge Iron, Binani Industries, Bodhtree Consulting, Borosil Renewables, B-Right Realestate, Blueblood Ventures, Caprolactam Chemicals, Career Point, Catvision Limited, Ceejay Finance, Ceinsys Tech, Chemo Pharma Laboratories, Cian Agro Industries & Infrastructure, Clio Infotech, Coastal Corporation, Colab Cloud Platforms, Coral Newsprints, Cressanda Solutions, Cupid Trades & Finance, Cura Technologies, Dai-Ichi Karkaria, Dynamic Archistructures, DAPS Advertising, Datasoft Application Software (India), Devoted Construction, DCM, DCM Shriram Industries, Dhenu Buildcon Infra, Dhoot Industrial Finance, DHP India, Dhruv Consultancy Services, Diamond Power Infrastructure, Diana Tea Co, Digjam, Diksat Transworld, Diligent Industries, Dish TV India, Diggi Multitrade, Dhunseri Tea & Industries, Dugar Housing Developments, Dynamic Microsteppers, Edynamics Solutions, Eco Friendly Food Processing Park, Elango Industries, Elgi Equipments, Electronics Mart India, Enbee Trade & Finance, Envair Electrodyne, Esaar (India), Esha Media Research, Everest Organics, Evoq Remedies, Fermenta Biotech, Filtra Consultants and Engineers, Flair Writing Industries, Flex Foods, Frontier Springs, Garware Technical Fibres, GCM Capital Advisors, Gautam Exim, Genus Prime Infra, G. K. P. Printing & Packaging, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, Goodyear India, Gopal Iron & Steels Co. (Gujarat), Gowra Leasing & Finance, Gujarat Craft Industries, Gujarat Intrux, Gujarat Investa, Gyan Developers & Builders, Hawa Engineers, HBL Power Systems, Healthy Life Agritec, Hemadri Cements, Heranba Industries, Hercules Hoists, HLE Glascoat, Howard Hotels, ICDS, Indo Count Industries, International Data Management, IFB Industries, IFL Enterprises, IITL Projects, Incredible Industries, Indowind Energy, Indus Finance, Innovators Facade Systems, Innovatus Entertainment Networks, Integrated Hitech, IP Rings, Ironwood Education, Iykot Hitech Toolroom, Jai Corp, Jamshri Realty, Jindal Worldwide, JMD Ventures, Jubilant Industries, Juniper Hotels, Kabsons Industries, Kalyani Cast-Tech, Kandagiri Spinning Mills, Kanel Industries, Kaya, Kotia Enterprises, Kesar Petroproducts, Key Corp, Kilitch Drugs (India), Kinetic Trust, Kirloskar Industries, Kewal Kiran Clothing, K K Fincorp, Kkalpana Plastick, Kilburn Engineering, Konndor Industries, Kothari Industrial Corporation, Krystal Integrated Services, Labelkraft Technologies, Lakhotia Polyesters (India), Lakshmi Machine Works, Lesha Industries, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Likhitha Infrastructure, Lumax Auto Technologies, Machhar Industries, Madhusudan Securities, Mafatlal Industries, Magnum Ventures, Mahamaya Steel Industries, Mahip Industries, Manraj Housing Finance, Mega Corporation, Mega Fin (India), MFS Intercorp, Mahasagar Travels, Modis Navnirman, Motisons Jewellers, MSTC, Muller & Phipps (India), Natco Pharma, National Fittings, National Aluminium Co, Natraj Proteins, Natural Biocon (India), NCL Research & Financial Services, Nandan Denim, Nibe, Nirbhay Colours India, NMDC, Northlink Fiscal and Capital Services, Nova Agritech, N. R. Agarwal Industries, NRB Bearings, NMDC Steel, Neueon Towers, Oriental Aromatics, Organic Recycling Systems, Palred Technologies, Panama Petrochem, Panjon, Pankaj Polymers, Parle Industries, Pudumjee Paper Products, Pearl Polymers, Peninsula Land, Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts, Pacheli Industrial Finance, Pioneer Embroideries, PMC Fincorp, Polymechplast Machines, Polyspin Exports, Praveg, Prima Plastics, Pro Clb Global, PS IT Infrastructure & Services, Purity Flex Pack, Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills, RACL Geartech, Raghuvansh Agrofarms, RDB Realty & Infrastructure, Real Eco-Energy, Remi Edelstahl Tubulars, Remedium Lifecare, Rita Finance and Leasing, RGF Capital Markets, Retro Green Revolution, Risa International, Rishi Laser, RKD Agri & Retail, Rodium Realty, Raj Oil Mills, Rose Merc, RSD Finance, Ruchira Papers, Saboo Sodium Chloro, Sadhna Broadcast, Saksoft, Salora International, Samor Reality, Sarthak Global, Satiate Agri, Satia Industries, SBEC Sugar, Sanghvi Brands, Sunshine Capital, Sera Investments & Finance India, Shashwat Furnishing Solutions, Shahlon Silk Industries, Shalimar Wires Industries, Shamrock Industrial Co, Sharika Enterprises, Sharp Investments, Shree Hari Chemicals Export, Shivam Autotech, Shivkamal Impex, Shreyas Intermediates, Sigachi Industries, Sigma Solve, Sabrimala Industries India, SIP Industries, Shelter Infra Projects, Sizemasters Technology, Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni), SMIFS Capital Markets, SMS Lifesciences India, Sobhagya Merchantile, Softrak Venture Investment, Soma Papers & Industries, Space Incubatrics Technologies, Spectrum Foods, SPL Industries, Saptarishi Agro Industries, Sri Chakra Cement, Star Delta Transformers, Starteck Finance, Stylam Industries, Sudarshan Pharma Industries, Sumitomo Chemical India, Sunil Industries, Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India), SVC Industries, SW Investments, Tarc, Tashi India, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri, TCM, Tera Software, Thomas Scott (India), Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure, T. Spiritual World, Tirupati Tyres, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, Usha Martin Education & Solutions, Universal Autofoundry, Vadilal Dairy International, Valley Magnesite Company, Vardhman Polytex, VAS Infrastructure, Vintage Securities, Vinyoflex, Vision Corporation, Visagar Polytex, Voltaire Leasing & Finance, Vishnu Prakash R Punglia, Vuenow Infratech, Williamson Magor & Company, Williamson Financial Services, White Organic Retail, West Coast Paper Mills, Yash Innoventures, Yash Management & Satellite, Khandelwal Extraction and Saraswati Commercial (India).

