Q4 Results Today: LIC, Natco Pharma, NMDC, Goodyear India, IFB Ind, AstraZeneca among 303 companies to post earnings
Q4 FY2024 earnings: Among 303 key players are LIC, Natco Pharma, NMDC, Goodyear India, IFB Industries, Kewal Kiran Clothing, Mafatlal Industries, and Sumitomo Chemical scheduled to post their fourth quarter results on May 27
Q4 FY2024 Results Today: Investors will be closely watching the financial markets today as 303 companies are set to post their fourth-quarter results for the period ending March 31. Among the most anticipated reports are those from prominent companies such as Life Insurance Corporation of India, Natco Pharma, NMDC, Goodyear India, IFB Industries, Kewal Kiran Clothing, Mafatlal Industries, and Sumitomo Chemical India. These results will provide critical insights into the companies' performance and outlook, influencing investment decisions and market trends.