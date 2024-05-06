Q4 results today: A total of 54 companies will announce their financial results for the fourth quarter of FY24 today, April 24.

Companies to post Q4 results today

Marico, Lupin, CarTrade Tech, Gujarat Gas, Godrej Consumer Products, Indian Bank, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, DCM Shriram, Happiest Minds Technologies and Route Mobile will announce their Q4 results today.

Adinath Exim Resources, Aeroflex Industries, Allsec Technologies, Alphalogic Industries, Apcotex Industries, Arvind, Arvind SmartSpaces, Automotive Stampings & Assemblies, Asarfi Hospital, Bombay Dyeing & Mfg Co, Chemcrux Enterprises, Choice International, Clara Industries, Capital trade Links, Evexia Lifecare, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Fusion Micro Finance, GHCL, GHCL Textiles, Grindwell Norton, Gujarat Poly Electronics and Gujarat Toolroom will also release their earnings for the quarter ended March 2024 today.

Moreover, Happiest Minds Technologies, Indian Bright Steel, Indian Acrylics, Kamdhenu, Kartik Investments Trusts, KPT Industries, Mishka Exim, Moschip Technologies, Muthoot Microfin, Orbit Exports, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, Punjab Chemicals And Crop Protection, Rajkamal Synthetics, Route Mobile, Selan Exploration Technology, Smruthi Organics, SoftBPO Global Services, SPS International, Styrenix Performance Materials, Suven Life Sciences, Syschem (INDIA) and Uttam Sugar Mill are also among the companies that will announce their Q4FY24 earnings today.

Shares of these 54 companies will likely react to their Q4 results today.

Here’s a look at how some of these top companies are expected to perform in Q4:

Lupin Q4 Results

Lupin’s net profit in the quarter ended March 2024 is expected to jump 109% to ₹546.4 crore on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, while its revenue is likely to rise 17% YoY to ₹5,202.1 crore. EBITDA for the quarter is expected to grow 67% YoY to ₹1,012 crore, while EBITDA margin is likely to expand to 14.6%, as per estimates by Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

DF segment may grow 10% YoY for the quarter due to superior growth in Cardiac therapy. The EU sales to witness a robust growth of 21% YoY led by new launches, said the brokerage. It expects the US sales to witness a 34% YoY growth to $235 million led by strong traction in niche launches and new approvals. Going ahead, updates on niche approvals beyond g-Dulera is a key monitorable. Moreover, an increase in logistic cost due to geopolitical issues in the Middle East will be watched out.

Marico Q4 Results

Marco is expected to report revenue growth of 1.5% YoY at ₹2,272.9 crore in Q4FY24, with net profit estimated to rise 6.6% YoY to ₹322 crore. EBITDA may rise 12.6% to ₹442.3 crore, while EBITDA margin may grow 192 bps to 19.5%, as per JM Financial.

It expects domestic consumer volume growth at 3% (tad better than recent quarters) but consolidated value growth flattish YoY due to price-cuts in Saffola and Parachute. Strong GPM is expected to drive low double digit operating profit growth.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

