Q4 FY2024 Results Today: Honeywell Automation India, Dixon Technologies (India), Bharat Seats, Mankind Pharma, Power Finance Corporation, Jindal Stainless and LIC Housing Finance are among 84 companies that will post their quarter earnings on May 15 for the period of December 2023 to March 31, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On May 14, the BSE Sensex surged by 328 points, reaching 73,104.61, and the Nifty 50 rose 114 points to close at 22,217.85.

List of 84 companies that will post Q4 results today A2Z Infra Engineering, ABC Gas (International), AIK Pipes and Polymers, Amanaya Ventures, Arihant Superstructures, Asahi India Glass, Bharat Seats, BMW Industries, BN Holdings, Cantabil Retail India, Clean Science and Technology, CMS Info Systems, Containerway International, Cosmic CRF, Cosmo First, CSL Finance, Deccan Bearings, Deep Industries, Dixon Technologies (India), Delton Cables, Duncan Engineering, Esaar (India), Finkurve Financial Services, Freshtrop Fruits, Ganges Securities, GCCL Infrastructure & Projects, Goa Carbon, Gokul Agro Resources, Granules India, GTL, Gujarat Credit Corporation, Honeywell Automation India, HPL Electric & Power, Indian Energy Exchange, Jhandewalas Foods, Jost's Engineering Co, Jindal Stainless, Jyothy Labs, Kisan Mouldings, Kokuyo Camlin, Kusam Electrical Industries, LIC Housing Finance, Mankind Pharma, Medi Assist Healthcare Services, Megasoft, Modella Woollens, MOIL, Mukand, National Plastic Technologies, NCC, Nectar Lifesciences, Nirlon, NLC India, Nureca, Omkar Overseas, Palash Securities, Paradeep Phosphates, Power Finance Corporation, Pitti Engineering, Premco Global, Pricol, Rama Vision, Rane Holdings, Redington, Regent Enterprises, R&B Denims, Keystone Realtors, Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores, SBC Exports, Sea TV Network, Sequent Scientific, Sicagen India, Signatureglobal (India), SNL Bearings, Somany Ceramics, Shriram Asset Management Co, Step Two Corporation, Transport Corporation of India, Thomas Cook (India), Tijaria Polypipes, Thirumalai Chemicals, Titagarh Rail Systems, TRF, Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals and Fertilizers, Umiya Tubes, U. Y. Fincorp, Vaxfab Enterprises, Visaka Industries and Wonder Electricals and Welspun Investments and Commercials are total 84 companies that are expected to post earnings today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!