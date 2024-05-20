Q4 Results today: Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), Bharat Electronics, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), and Whirlpool India are among the top companies that will announce results for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2023-24 (Q3 FY24) today, May 20. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain shut on Monday, May 20 because of the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024. Due to the general elections voting, trading in derivatives, equities, SLBs, and currency derivatives, along with interest rate derivatives, will remain closed today.

Q4 results on May 20 The list of companies to declare their Q4 results today, May 20 includes ONGC, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), Bharat Electronics (BEL), Oil India, SAIL, Triveni Engineering & Industries, Chemplast Sanmar, India Cements, KRBL, Nesco, Rolex Rings, VRL Logistics, Deepak Nitrite, Whirlpool of India, City Union Bank, Redtape, Power Mech Projects, etc.

Trading on both the stock exchanges will resume on Tuesday. Hence, the companies announcing their quarterly results today will likely witness the impact of theQ4 scorecard on their stock price movement tomorrow. Take a look at the top companies and their previous quarter performance.

ONGC Q4 result today The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is set to declare its results for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2023-24 on Monday. The company reported a decline in net profit of around 10 percent YoY to ₹10,356 crore in Q3 FY24. The company's revenue from operations in Q4FY24 dropped by 2.2 percent YoY to ₹1,65,569 crore.

IRFC Q4 result today The Indian Railway Finance Corporation will declare the fourth quarter result of FY 24 today. The Indian Railway PSU had reported a 1.7% YoY decline in its net profit to ₹1,604 crore in Q3 FY24. Whereas, its revenue increased by 8% YoY to ₹6,742 crore in the quarter ending December against ₹6,218 crore in the year-ago period.

BEL Q4 results today Bharat Electronics registered a 40% YoY rise in its net profit to ₹859.6 crore in the third quarter of financial year 2023-24 (FY 24). The revenue of the aerospace and defence electronics firms came in at ₹4,162.2 crore. The defence PSU stock has given multibagger returns of around 165 per cent in two years and over 285 per cent in the last three years, reported Mint earlier.

SAIL Q4 today on May 20 Steel Authority of India (SAIL) will declare its April quarter earnings for FY 24. The company had reported a massive 22% decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹422 crore during the quarter that ended in December. The steel manufacturer reported a decline in its total income to ₹23,492.33 crore from ₹25,140.16 crore in the same period last year.

