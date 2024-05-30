Q4 FY2024 Earnings: The Indian equity market is expected to buzz on May 30, 2024, as 908 companies will post their earnings for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2024.

Among these companies, ten notable ones are Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Bharat Dynamics, Black Box, Gateway Distriparks, Godfrey Phillips India, Hindustan Adhesives, Muthoot Finance, Reliance Capital, Reliance Infrastructure, and Welspun Corp.

List of 908 companies expected to post earnings on May 30

First Custodian Fund (India), Fourth Generation Information Systems, Aanchal Ispat, Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals, Aartech Solonics, Aashka Hospitals, Aayush Food and Herbs, Abhishek Infraventures, Arunjyoti Bio Ventures, Ace Software Exports, Amrapali Capital and Finance Services, ACS Technologies, Active Clothing Co, Adarsh Mercantile, Aditya Ispat, Archidply Decor, ADS Diagnostic, Aditya Forge, Advait Infratech, Advik Laboratories, Advance Lifestyles, Artemis Electricals and Projects, Affordable Robotic & Automation, Ambassador Intra Holdings, Authum Investment & Infrastructure, Ajanta Soya, Ajel, AJR Infra And Tolling, AKM Creations, A.K. Spintex, Alfa ICA (India), Alfavision Overseas (India), Abhinav Leasing & Finance, Alka India, Alka Securities, Alkosign, Amarnath Securities, Ambar Protein Industries, Ambitious Plastomac Company, Ambo Agritec, AMCO India, Amic Forging, Amin Tannery, Amit International, Amrapali Industries, Anand Projects, ANG Lifesciences India, Anik Industries, Anjani Synthetics, Anka India, Ansal Buildwell, Ans Industries, Antariksh Industries, Anupam Finserv, Anuroop Packaging, Avi Products India, APIS India, Aplab, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, APT Packaging, Algoquant Fintech, Archit Organosys, Arcotech, Arihant Foundations & Housing, Arihant Institute, Arman Holdings, Arnold Holdings, Arshiya, Asian Flora, Ashiana Ispat, Ashnoor Textile Mills, Ashutosh Paper Mills, Asian Tea & Exports, Asia Pack, Amit Spinning Industries, Asian Petroproducts & Exports, Associated Ceramics, Advance Syntex, Atharv Enterprises, Athena Global Technologies, Austin Engineering, Autoriders International, Available Finance, Avasara Finance, AVI Polymers, Aviva Industries, Avonmore Capital & Management Services, AYM Syntex, Balaji Telefilms, Banas Finance, Bang Overseas, Bansisons Tea Industries, Baroda Rayon Corporation, Baroda Extrusion, Basant Agro Tech (India), Bazel International, Black Box, B&B Triplewall Containers, Bharat Dynamics, Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities, Beekay Steel Industries, Bemco Hydraulics, Benara Bearings and Pistons, Bengal & Assam Company, Bengal Tea & Fabrics, Beryl Drugs, Betex India, BF Investment, BF Utilities, Bhakti Gems and Jewellery, BGR Energy Systems, Bhagwati Oxygen, Bhanderi Infracon, Bharat Agri Fert & Realty, Bhaskar Agrochemicals, Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries, Bhudevi Infra Projects, Bijoy Hans, Binny Mills, Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, BKM Industries, B.L. Kashyap and Sons, Bloom Dekor, BLS Infotech, Bothra Metals & Alloys, Beekay Niryat, Bombay Talkies, Boston Bio Systems, Brahmaputra Infrastructure, Brandbucket Media & Technology, Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance, Bodhi Tree Multimedia, Barak Valley Cements, Calcom Vision, California Software, Candour Techtex, Caspian Corporate Services, Cat Technologies, Chandra Bhagat Pharma, City Crops Agro, Country Club Hospitality & Holidays, CCL International, Ceeta Industries, Celestial Biolabs, Cenlub Industries, Century Extrusions, CES Limited, Credent Global Finance, Chadha Papers, Cian Healthcare, Chambal Breweries & Distilleries, Chothani Foods, Chrome Silicon, Cindrella Hotels, Cindrella Financial Services, Cinevista, Consecutive Investment & Trading Company, Cityman, City Online Services, C.J. Gelatine Products, Classic Electricals, Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital, Command Polymers, Competent Automobiles, Computer Point, Comrade Appliances, Commercial Syn Bags, Conart Engineers, Concord Drugs, Confidence Finance And Trading, Confidence Petroleum India, Continental Controls, Contil India, Continental Petroleums, Cosco (India), Cospower Engineering, Country Condo's, Crane Infrastructure, Cranes Software International, Cranex, Creative Eye, Croissance, CRP Risk Management, Cambridge Technology Enterprises, Cupid Trades & Finance, Darshan Orna, Dishman Carbogen Amcis, Decipher Labs, Deccan Gold Mines, Deep Polymers, Deepak Chemtex, Dhanashree Electronics, Delta Industrial Resources, Diksha Greens, Dhampure Speciality Sugars, Dharmaj Crop Guard, Dhatre Udyog, Dhruva Capital Services, Dhyaani Tradeventtures, Diamant Infrastructure, Dr Lalchandani Labs, Diligent Media Corporation, D.P. Wires, D.S. Kulkarni Developers, Dynacons Systems & Solutions, Ducon Infratechnologies, Duke Offshore, Duropack, Dynemic Products, Earthstahl & Alloys, Eastern Silk Industries, East Coast Steel, Edvenswa Enterprises, Ekam Leasing & Finance Co., E-Land Apparel, Elin Electronics, Elpro International, Emami Realty, Emerald Leisures, Emergent Industrial Solutions, Emmforce Autotech, Encash Entertainment, Encode Packaging India, Espire Hospitality, Esquire Money Guarantees, Explicit Finance, Faalcon Concepts, Facor Alloys, Filatex Fashions, Filtron Engineers, First Fintec, Fischer Chemic, Flexituff Ventures International, Fluidomat, Focus Business Solution, Fone4 Communications (India), Fortune International, Fraser and Company, Frontline Corporation, Frontline Financial Services, Gagan Gases, Gajanan Securities Services, Galada Power & Telecommunication, Ganesh Benzoplast, Ganesh Holdings, Ganon Products, Ganesha Ecoverse, Garbi Finvest, Garg Furnace, Garnet Construction, Garnet International, Garodia Chemicals, Garware Synthetics, Gateway Distriparks, Gconnect Logitech and Supply Chain, GEE, Geetanjali Credit and Capital, Generic Engineering Construction and Projects, Genesys International Corporation, Gennex Laboratories, G. G. Dandekar Properties, Gautam Gems, Gian Life Care, GKB Ophthalmics, G.K. Consultants, Globe Commercials, Glittek Granites, Globus Spirits, Gloster, Gujarat Natural Resources, Goblin India, Godavari Drugs, Godfrey Phillips India, Goel Food Products, Goenka Diamond & Jewels, Golden Carpets, Gorani Industries, Goyal Associates, Gabriel Pet Straps, Grandma Trading & Agencies, Gratex Industries, Graviss Hospitality, GR Cables, G.S. Auto International, GSB Finance, GSS Infotech, G-Tech Info-Training, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals, Gujarat Apollo Industries, GV Films, Greenhitech Ventures, Halder Venture, Hanman Fit, Haryana Financial Corporation, Hardwyn India, Haria Apparels, Haria Exports, Harish Textile Engineers, Hasti Finance, Humming Bird Education, Housing Development & Infrastructure, Heera Ispat, Helpage Finlease, Hinduja Global Solutions, Hiliks Technologies, Hilton Metal Forging, Him Teknoforge, Hindustan Adhesives, Hindustan Appliances, Hindustan Agrigenetics, Trekkingtoes.com, Hira Automobiles, Hisar Metal Industries, Hisar Spinning Mills, Hittco Tools, HMA Agro Industries, Hariyana Ship Breakers, Integrated Capital Services, Ishaan Infrastructures and Shelters, Industrial Investment Trust, IITL Projects, IM+ Capitals, Imec Services, Inducto Steel, Inditrade Capital, Indian Infotech & Software, India Infraspace, Inditalia Refcon, India Nippon Electricals, Indokem, Indong Tea Company, Indrayani Biotech, Indian Sucrose, Informed Technologies India, Innokaiz India, Innovative Ideals and Services (India), Innovative Tech Pack, Integra Engineering India, Intellivate Capital Ventures, Interworld Digital, Integrated Thermoplastics, International Combustion (India), India Pesticides, ISF, Ishan Dyes & Chemicals, Ishita Drugs & Industries, Ishwarshakti Holdings & Traders, ITCONS E-Solutions, ITL Industries, The Indian Wood Products Company, Iykot Hitech Toolroom, IZMO, Jackson Investments, Jagan Lamps, Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing, Jainco Projects (India), Jainex Aamcol, Jaipan Industries, Jasch Industries, Jattashankar Industries, Jauss Polymers, Jay Kailash Namkeen, JBF Industries, Jasch Gauging Technologies, Jhaveri Credits & Capital, Jindal Cotex, JITF Infralogistics, Jiya Eco-Products, JNK India, Jointeca Education Solutions, Jolly Plastic Industries, Jeevan Scientific Technology, Jtekt India, Julien Agro Infratech, Jumbo Finance, Jyot International Marketing, Kaarya Facilities and Services, Kabra Drugs, Kaiser Corporation, Kahan Packaging, Kaizen Agro Infrabuild, Kalpa Commercial, Kalyani Forge, Kamanwala Housing Construction, Kanani Industries, Kanco Tea & Industries, Kanungo Financiers, Kapil Cotex, Katare Spinning Mills, Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corporation, Kavveri Telecom Products, KBS India, KCD Industries India, Kabra Commercial, Karnimata Cold Storage, KD Leisures, DSJ Keep Learning, Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure, Kotia Enterprises, Kellton Tech Solutions, Ken Financial Services, Kenvi Jewels, Kernex Microsystems (India), Keynote Financial Services, Kothari Fermentation & Biochem, Khyati Multimedia-Entertainment, Kalyani Investment Company, Kimia Biosciences, Kinetic Engineering, Kings Infra Ventures, Kiran Print-Pack, Kiri Industries, Kewal Kiran Clothing, KMF Builders & Developers, KMS Medisurgi, Kobo Biotech, Konark Synthetic, Konndor Industries, Krypton Industries, KSS Limited, Kuwer Industries, K.Z. Leasing & Finance, Lactose (India), La Opala RG, Lasa Supergenerics, Lehar Footwears, Lime Chemicals, Lippi Systems, Logica Infoway, Looks Health Services, LS Industries, Lux Industries, Lynx Machinery & Commercials, Maan Aluminium, Mac Hotels, Madhur Industries, Magnanimous Trade & Finance, Mahesh Developers, Maiden Forgings, Maruti Infrastructure, Maitri Enterprises, Manbro Industries, Mangalya Soft-Tech, Mangalam Organics, Markolines Pavement Technologies, Marksans Pharma, Marsons, Maruti Securities, Master Chemicals, Master Trust, Mayukh Dealtrade, MBL Infrastructure, McLeod Russel India, Magellanic Cloud, Manoj Ceramic, Modern Denim, Meera Industries, Mercury Ev-Tech, MFL India, MFS Intercorp, Mewar Hi-Tech Engineering, Midland Polymers, Millennium Online Solutions (India), Minal Industries, Minolta Finance, Misquita Engineering, Mkventures Capital, M Lakhamsi Industries, Milkfood, Money Masters Leasing & Finance, Manipal Finance Corporation, Modi Naturals, Modern Insulators, Modern Threads (India), Modulex Construction Technologies, Mold-Tek Packaging, Monind, Mount Housing and Infrastructure, M.P. Agro Industries, MPDL, MRC Agrotech, Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company, Marg Techno Projects, Mudunuru, Credo Brands Marketing, Murae Organisor, Muthoot Finance, Muzali Arts, MV Cotspin, Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers, My Money Securities, NACL Industries, Nagpur Power & Industries, Nagreeka Exports, Nagarjuna Agri Tech, Nahar Industrial Enterprises, Nam Securities, Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems, National General Industries, Nath Industries, Natural Biocon (India), Naturo Indiabull, Naapbooks, N.D. Metal Industries, North Eastern Carrying Corporation, Neelkanth Rockminerals, Neeraj Paper Marketing, Net Pix Shorts Digital Media, Newtime Infrastructure, New Light Apparels, Nexus Surgical And Medicare, National Fertilizers, Nihar Info Global, Nilachal Refractories, Nile, Nimbus Projects, Nirmitee Robotics India, Niwas Spinning Mills, NMS Resources Global, N2N Technologies, Neogem India, Novateor Research Laboratories, NPR Finance, NTC Industries, Nanavati Ventures, Nyssa Corporation, Oasis Tradelink, Orissa Bengal Carrier, Perfect-Octave Media Projects, Octaware Technologies, Onesource Ideas Venture, Olympic Oil Industries, Omega Interactive Technologies, Omkar Pharmachem, Omni AXS Software, Omnipotent Industries, Omnitex Industries (India), One Global Service Provider, Onelife Capital Advisors, Objectone Information Systems, O.P. Chains, Orient Beverages, Oricon Enterprises, Oriental Trimex, Orient Tradelink, Ortin Laboratories, Oswal Overseas, Ovobel Foods, Oxygenta Pharmaceutical, Padam Cotton Yarns, Padmanabh Industries, Padmalaya Telefilms, Pakka, Palco Metals, Panacea Biotec, Panafic Industrials, Panorama Studios International, Panth Infinity, Parmax Pharma, Parnax Lab, Parshwanath Corporation, Parsvnath Developers, Patidar Buildcon, Pavna Industries, PBA Infrastructure, PB Global, PC Jeweller, Peeti Securities, Pet Plastics, PFL Infotech, Prime Focus, Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts, Phoenix Township, Phoenix International, Photon Capital Advisors, Photoquip India, PH Trading, Pacheli Industrial Finance, Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat), Pioneer Investcorp, Pithampur Poly Products, Plaza Wires, P.M. Telelinnks, Polson, Polycon International, Polymac Thermoformers, Polytex India, Popees Cares, Praj Industries, Premier Capital Services, Premier Explosives, Pressure Sensitive Systems (India), Prima Agro, Prima Industries, Prime Property Development Corporation, Prime Industries, Primo Chemicals, Prism Finance, Priya, Procal Electronics India, Promax Power, Prashant India, Prudential Sugar Corporation, Prabhat Technologies (India), Punctual Trading, Purple Entertainment, Pyxis Finvest, Quantum Digital Vision (India), Quint Digital, Radhe Developers (India), Radhika Jeweltech, Raghunath International, Raghunath Tobacco, Rainbow Foundations, Rajath Finance, Rajesh Exports, Rajasthan Gases, Ravileela Granites, Rama Phosphates, Rama Paper Mills, Rama Steel Tubes, Rander Corporation, Ranjit Securities, Rapid Investments, Rasi Electrodes, Raasi Refractories, Rathi Bars, Rathi Steel & Power, Ratnabhumi Developers, Raunaq EPC International, The Ravalgaon Sugar Farm, Radhagobind Commercial, Regency Ceramics, Reliance Capital, Relic Technologies, Reliance Infrastructure, Relson India, Response Informatics, Retina Paints, Rex Sealing and Packing Industries, Reliance Home Finance, Riddhi Corporate Services, Ridhi Synthetics, Rishab Special Yarns, Ritesh International, RLF, RO Jewels, Roni Households, Roopa Industries, Roto Pumps, Royal Sense, RSC International, Rudra Gas Enterprise, SAB Industries, Sai Capital, Saianand Commercial, Sakuma Exports, Salasar Techno Engineering, Salguti Industries, S.A.L. Steel, Sampre Nutritions, Samrat Pharmachem, Samyak International, Sanchay Finvest, Sancode Technologies, Sanco Trans, Sandu Pharmaceuticals, Sangal Papers, Sanrhea Technical Textiles, Sarup Industries, Sarvottam Finvest, Sastasundar Ventures, Shree Bhavya Fabrics, SBL Infratech, Southern Online Bio Technologies, Scintilla Commercial & Credit, SDC Techmedia, Securekloud Technologies, Shanti Educational Initiatives, SEL Manufacturing Company, Sunrise Efficient Marketing, Seven Hill Industries, Square Four Projects India, Springform Technology, Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways, Shree Ganesh Remedies, Shah Alloys, Shah Construction, Shah Foods, Shalimar Productions, Shardul Securities, Sharma East India Hospitals & Medical Research, Shashank Traders, Shashijit Infraprojects, Shri Bajrang Alliance, Shikhar Consultants, Shikhar Leasing & Trading, Shirpur Gold Refinery, Shivansh Finserve, Shiva Global Agro Industries, Shiva Granito Export, Shradha AI Technologies, Shree Marutinandan Tubes, Shree Ganesh Biotech (India), Shree Pacetronix, Shree Securities, Shri Krishna Devcon, Shubham Polyspin, Ventura Guaranty, Sical Logistics, Siddheswari Garments, Sidh Automobiles, Signet Industries, Silver Oak (India), Simmonds Marshall, Sindhu Trade Links, Sita Enterprises, SK International Export, Skyline Ventures India, Super Fine Knitters, Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries, Sky Gold, Sahara Maritime, SMC Credits, Smiths & Founders (India), S.M. Gold, Soni Medicare, Snowman Logistics, Somi Conveyor Beltings, Sonal Mercantile, Sonalis Consumer Products, Sovereign Diamonds, Spentex Industries, SPML Infra, Sreechem Resins, Srestha Finvest, S R G Securities Finance, Sriven Multi-Tech, SRM Contractors, Silicon Rental Solutions, SSPN Finance, Storage Technologies and Automation, Standard Capital Markets, Starcom Information Technology, Starlineps Enterprises, Starlog Enterprises, Standard Batteries, Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India), Steelcast, Stellar Capital Services, South India Paper Mills, Steel Strips Infrastructures, Steelman Telecom, Stratmont Industries, Sterling Green Woods, Subhash Silk Mills, Super Crop Safe, Sudal Industries, Suditi Industries, Sueryaa Knitwear, Sujala Trading & Holdings, Suncity Synthetics, Sun Retail, Sunteck Realty, Super Bakers (India), Superhouse, Supertex Industries, Super Tannery, Suryavanshi Spinning Mills, Suumaya Corporation, Suven Pharmaceuticals, Suvidhaa Infoserve, Svam Software, Swasti Vinayaka Art And Heritage Corporation, SVS Ventures, New Swan Multitech, Swan Energy, Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics, Swarna Securities, Symbiox Investment & Trading Company, Synthiko Foils, TAAL Enterprises, Tahmar Enterprises, Take Solutions, Tanvi Foods (India), Tarini International, Tarmat, Tarsons Products, TBO Tek, Tejassvi Aaharam, Telecanor Global, Telesys Software, Terai Tea Company, Terraform Magnum, Terraform Realstate, Tirupati Finlease, TGIF Agribusiness, Thakkers Developers, Thakral Services (India), Thinkink Picturez, Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries, Tirupati Sarjan, TMT (India), Tamilnadu Steel Tubes, Toyam Sports, TPI India, Thirani Projects, Transgene Biotek, Tradewell Holdings, Trans-Freight Containers, Transpact Enterprises, Tranway Technologies, Tricom Fruit Products, Triliance Polymers, Trio Mercantile & Trading, Triton Valves, Triveni Enterprises, TTL Enterprises, Tulive Developers, Tulsyan NEC, Tyroon Tea Company, Unifinz Capital India, Ujaas Energy, UFM Industries, U.H. Zaveri, Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers, Uniworth International, Universal Office Automation, Unique Organics, Unison Metals, Unitech International, Uniworth, Uniworth Textiles, Uniworth Securities, Union Quality Plastics, Uniroyal Marine Exports, United Leasing & Industries, USG Tech Solutions, Udayshivakumar Infra, V2 Retail, Vaishno Cement Company, Valecha Engineering, Valencia Nutrition, Vani Commercials, Vapi Enterprise, Variman Global Enterprises, VCU Data Management, Vedant Asset, Vedavaag Systems, Veer Energy & Infrastructure, Veerhealth Care, Veerkrupa Jewellers, Velox Industries, Venlon Enterprises, Ventura Textiles, Venus Remedies, Veer Global Infraconstruction, Viceroy Hotels, Vijay Solvex, Vinayak Polycon International, Vinny Overseas, Vipul, Vipul Organics, Virat Crane Industries, Virtualsoft Systems, Virya Resources, Visagar Financial Services, Visa Steel, Visesh Infotecnics, Vishvprabha Ventures, Vivid Mercantile, VJTF Eduservices, Vantage Knowledge Academy, V R Films & Studios, Vruddhi Engineering Works, V R Woodart, VSD Confin, VXL Instruments, Wagend Infra Venture, Wardwizard Healthcare, Wardwizard Foods and Beverages, Welspun Corp, Winsome Breweries, Wisec Global, Wherrelz IT Solutions, Western Ministil, Woodsvilla, Xtglobal Infotech, Yarn Syndicate, Yashraj Containeurs, Yatra Online, Yogi Sung-Won (India), York Exports, The Yamuna Syndicate, Ardi Investment & Trading, Binayak Tex Processors, Zeal Aqua, Zenith Exports, Gold Rock Investments, Hem Holdings & Trading, Zinema Media And Entertainment, Jeet Machine Tools, Multipurpose Trading & Agencies, Zodiac Clothing, Zodiac-JRD-MKJ, Sarvamangal Mercantile, Svaraj Trading & Agencies and S.V. Trading & Agencies.

