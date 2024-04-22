Reliance Industries, Mahindra Logistics, Rallis India, Aditya Birla Money are among the 22 companies that will release their Q4 results on Monday

Q4 Results Today: A total of 22 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the fourth quarter of FY24 (Q4 FY24) today, April 22 (Monday).

Companies to post Q4 results today: Reliance Industries Ltd, Mahindra Logistics Ltd, Rallis India Ltd, Aditya Birla Money Ltd, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd, Bengal Steel Industries Ltd, Aarti Surfactants Ltd, Asutosh Enterprises Ltd, Epigral Ltd, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, IGC Industries Ltd, Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd, IEL Ltd, Kesoram Industries Ltd, K.P. Energy Ltd, Osiajee Texfab Ltd, Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd, Piccadily Sugar & Allied Industries Ltd, Rajratan Global Wire Ltd, Tanfac Industries Ltd, Tejas Networks Ltd, and Trident Lifeline Ltd are the 22 companies that will release their Q4 results today, April 22.

Stock markets Shares of these 22 companies will likely react to their Q4 results on Monday.

Worries about the Iran-Israel conflict, quarterly earnings and global trends are likely to drive the stock markets on Monday.

India Inc. is expected to report moderate earnings for the March quarter of the last financial year led by domestic cyclical, such as auto and BFSI, while global cyclical, such as oil & gas and metal lagging.

Reliance Q4 Results Preview: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries will announce its January- March quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q4 FY24) on Monday, April 22. The company's board will also consider and approve a dividend for FY24. The oil-to-telecom conglomerate is likely to report stronger revenues and operational performance in the March quarter driven by its telecom and retail businesses, with a sharp rebound in its O2C segment over gross refinery margins (GRMs).

According to a majority of brokerage firms and D-Street analysts, Reliance Industries' net debt concerns are overdone. The conglomerate has industry leading capabilities across businesses to drive robust 14-15 per cent earnings per share (EPS) CAGR or compound annual growth rate over the next 3-5 years.

