Q4 Results Today: A total of 16 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the fourth quarter of FY24 (Q4 FY24) today, April 23 (Tuesday).

Companies to post Q4 results today

Tata Consumer Products Ltd, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Comp Ltd, Tata Elxsi Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd, Cyient DLM Ltd, Huhtamaki India Ltd, Nelco Ltd, Axita Cotton Ltd, Artson Engineering Ltd, Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd, LKP Securities Ltd, ARO Granite Industries Ltd, Jindal Hotels Ltd, Netlink Solutions (India) Ltd, and Bkm Industries Ltd are the 16 companies that will release their Q4 results today, April 23.

Shares of these 16 companies will likely react to their Q4 results on Tuesday.

India Inc. is expected to report moderate earnings for the March quarter of the last financial year led by domestic cyclical, such as auto and BFSI, while global cyclical, such as oil & gas and metal lagging.

Stock markets

On Monday, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty climbed nearly 1 per cent each amid a rally in Asian and European markets, decline in Brent crude oil prices and buying by foreign investors.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 560.29 points or 0.77 per cent to settle at 73,648.62. During the day, it advanced 679.47 points or 0.92 per cent to 73,767.80.

The NSE Nifty went up by 189.40 points or 0.86 per cent to 22,336.40.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge climbed 1.26 per cent and midcap index rallied 0.93 per cent.

Among the sectoral indices, consumer durables advanced 2.53 per cent, industrials (1.93 per cent), capital goods (1.65 per cent), telecommunication (1.17 per cent), financial services (1.04 per cent) and consumer discretionary (1.02 per cent).

Utilities emerged as the only laggard.

