Q4 FY2024 Results: Tata Motors, Bank Of Baroda, ABB India, Union Bank of India, Cipla, Polycab India, Bank Of India, Thermax, Kalyan Jewellers India and Punjab & Sind Bank, among other companies, are scheduled to post their earnings today (May 10, 2024) for the fourth quarter that ended on March 31, 2024.

Also Read | RBI’s infra financing guidelines no cause for panic, says PNB after record fourth quarter

Companies to post earnings today

Tata Motors, Bank Of Baroda, ABB India, Union Bank of India, Cipla, Polycab India, Bank Of India, Thermax, Kalyan Jewellers India, Punjab & Sind Bank, Waaree Renewable Technologies, Aarti Industries, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Piramal Pharma, Great Eastern Shipping Company, Fine Organics Industries, Neuland Laboratories, Sapphire Foods India, Jupiter Life Line Hospitals, Dilip Buildcon, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, AMI Organics, TCI Express, Sundaram-Clayton, Sharda Cropchem, ISMT, Novartis India, Venkys, Subex, Hester Biosciences, Repro India, NCL Industries, Nitta Gelatin India, Birla Cable and others are expected to post their earnings today.

“Monthly flows from AMFI indicated that the Mutual Fund Industry has yet again done remarkable work to mobilise ₹2.4 lakh crore during the month of April 2024. Debt schemes experienced inflows of Rs.1.89 lakh crores, whereas Equity & Hybrid schemes continued to garner robust inflows. The key data point this month is SIP contribution, which has crossed Rs.20,000 cr mark and has grown at a robust 48% pace on a YoY basis. Broad-based inflow in equity, hybrid and other category schemes for April month underscores the trust of investors at large in the mutual fund industry. A structural shift is happening in the way investors are thinking about investments due to an increase in financial awareness and ease of access, which is accompanied by the work done by the mutual fund industry and the distribution community over the long term," Hitesh Thakkar, acting CEO, ITI Mutual Fund, said.

KALYAN JEWELLERS INDIA More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!