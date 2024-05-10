“Monthly flows from AMFI indicated that the Mutual Fund Industry has yet again done remarkable work to mobilise ₹2.4 lakh crore during the month of April 2024. Debt schemes experienced inflows of Rs.1.89 lakh crores, whereas Equity & Hybrid schemes continued to garner robust inflows. The key data point this month is SIP contribution, which has crossed Rs.20,000 cr mark and has grown at a robust 48% pace on a YoY basis. Broad-based inflow in equity, hybrid and other category schemes for April month underscores the trust of investors at large in the mutual fund industry. A structural shift is happening in the way investors are thinking about investments due to an increase in financial awareness and ease of access, which is accompanied by the work done by the mutual fund industry and the distribution community over the long term," Hitesh Thakkar, acting CEO, ITI Mutual Fund, said.