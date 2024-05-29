Among the 566 companies scheduled to release their fourth-quarter earnings for the period ending March 31, 2024, on May 29, prominent names include Tata Steel, Reliance Communications, IRCTC, Alkem Laboratories, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Cummins India, Emami, Ipca Laboratories, and KNR Constructions. These companies are expected to provide key insights into their financial performance and future outlooks.

Lits of 566 companies scheduled to post earnings on May 29

3B BlackBio Dx, 3I Infotech, Aadhaar Ventures India, Aadhar Housing Finance, Aadi Industries, A-1 Acid, Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills, Aarnav Fashions, Aar Shyam India Investment Company, Aarvee Denims & Exports, Abate As Industries, Abhishek Infraventures, Amrapali Capital and Finance Services, Allied Computers International (Asia), Acme Resources, ADC India Communications, Addi Industries, Adjia Technologies, A.F. Enterprises, AGI Infra, AGS Transact Technologies, Ahluwalia Contracts (India), Ajwa Fun World & Resort, Aksharchem (India), Alan Scott Industries, Alkem Laboratories, Almondz Global Securities, Alpine Housing Development Corporation, Amarjothi Spinning Mills, Amkay Products, Andrew Yule & Company, Anjani Finance, Anjani Foods, Anna Infrastructures, Ansal Housing, Anshuni Commercials, Andhra Pradesh Tanneries, ARC Finance, Archies, Rajdarshan Industries, Aries Agro, Arigato Universe, Arihant's Securities, Ashapura Minechem, Ashnisha Industries, Asian Hotels (North), Assam Entrade, Astron Paper & Board Mill, Atcom Technologies, Atlas Cycles (Haryana), Automobile Products of India, AVG Logistics, AVT Natural Products, Bafna Pharmaceuticals, B.A.G. Films & Media, Bajaj Steel Industries, Balurghat Technologies, Bambino Agro Industries, Banco Products (India), Bandaram Pharma Packtech, Bannari Amman Spinning Mills, Bata India, BCL Enterprises, Beryl Securities, Best Eastern Hotels, Bhagwati Autocast, Bharat Gears, Bhatia Communications & Retail (India), Bhartiya International, Bimetal Bearings, Bits, Bizotic Commercial, Bloom Industries, Blue Chip Tex Industries, BMB Music & Magnetics, Bobshell Electrodes, B.P. Capital, Brawn Biotech, Brisk Technovision, BWL, Capricorn Systems Global Solutions, Cargosol Logistics, Celebrity Fashions, Cerebra Integrated Technologies, CFF Fluid Control, Chandni Machines, CHD Chemicals, CHL, Choksi Laboratories, Chordia Food Products, CHPL Industries, Chartered Capital & Investment, CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure, Cinerad Communications, CIL Nova Petrochemicals, Cochin Minerals & Rutile, Colinz Laboratories, Constronics Infra, Containe Technologies, Coromandel Agro Products & Oils, Coral India Finance & Housing, Covidh Technologies, Cressanda Solutions, Crimson Metal Engineering Company, Cummins India, CWD, Cybele Industries, Darshan Orna, Daulat Securities, Valor Estate, Deccan Health Care, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation, Deepak Spinners, Devinsu Trading, Decillion Finance, Diligent Industries, DJS Stock & Shares, Dolfin Rubbers, Dolphin Medical Services, Donear Industries, Dredging Corporation of India, Disha Resources, Droneacharya Aerial Innovations, Eastern Treads, Eastern Sugar & Industries, East West Holdings, Easun Capital Markets, Eco Hotels And Resorts, EFC (I), Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (India), Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries, Elnet Technologies, Emami, Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition, Emmsons International, Empower India, EMS, Energy Development Company, Entero Healthcare Solutions, Epsom Properties, ERP Soft Systems, Econo Trade (India), Eureka Industries, Euro Leder Fashion, FDC, Foundry Fuel Products, Flora Corporation, F Mec International Financial Services, Federal-Mogul Goetze (India), Forbes & Company, Frontier Capital, Fruition Venture, Futuristic Securities, Gangotri Textiles, Gayatri Highways, Goenka Business & Finance, GB Global, GCM Securities, GDL Leasing & Finance, Gem Spinners India, Genesis Ibrc India, Genus Power Infrastructures, GFL, Gala Global Products, Gini Silk Mills, Global Vectra Helicorp, Global Offshore Services, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Goblin India, Gogia Capital Services, Goyal Aluminiums, Gravity (India), G R Infraprojects, GRM Overseas, Garware Hi-Tech Films, Global Surfaces, Gufic Biosciences, Gujarat Cotex, Gujarat Terce Laboratories, Sri Havisha Hospitality And Infrastructure, Hawkins Cookers, Hazoor Multi Projects, Healthcare Global Enterprises, Hind Commerce, Healthy Investments, Heidelbergcement India, Hemo Organic, Heritage Foods, Heubach Colorants India, Hindustan Composites, Hindustan Oil Exploration Co., The Hi-Tech Gears, IEC Education, India Finsec, Interactive Financial Services, Integrated Industries, Inani Marbles & Industries, Inceptum Enterprises, Indegene, India Home Loan, Indian Card Clothing Co., Indianivesh, Indo Credit Capital, Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese, Indian Terrain Fashions, Inflame Appliances, Infronics Systems, Innova Captab, Innovassynth Investments, Insilco, Intec Capital, Integra Switchgear, Inter Globe Finance, Inventure Growth & Securities, Investment & Precision Castings, Ion Exchange (India), Ipca Laboratories, ISGEC Heavy Engineering, IST, J.A. Finance, James Warren Tea, Janus Corporation, Jayant Infratech, Jay Ushin, JD Orgochem, Jet Freight Logistics, Jet Infraventure, Jindal Poly Films, J.J. Finance Corporation, Jupiter Industries & Leasing, JPT Securities, Jubilant Pharmova, Jyoti Structures, Kachchh Minerals, Kakatiya Textiles, Kallam Textiles, Kalyan Capitals, Kamadgiri Fashion, Kanchi Karpooram, KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation, Kemistar Corporation, Kerala Ayurveda, KG Denim, Kuberan Global Edu Solutions, Khaitan (India), KIOCL, Kiran Syntex, KLG Capital Services, KMC Speciality Hospitals (India), KMG Milk Food, KNR Constructions, Kohinoor Foods, Kovai Medical Center & Hospital, Kreon Finnancial Services, Kridhan Infra, Krishna Ventures, K&R Rail Engineering, Kshitij Investments, Kuantum Papers, Laser Diamonds, Lambodhara Textiles, Le Lavoir, Lemon Tree Hotels, Liberty Shoes, Link Pharma Chem, LWS Knitwear, Lyons Corporate Market, Maa Jagdambe Tradelinks, Magna Electro Castings, Mahaan Foods, Maharashtra Corporation, Mahaananda Apex Corporation, Maithan Alloys, Manas Properties, Mangalam Industrial Finance, Mansi Finance (Chennai), Martin Burn, Margo Finance, Maris Spinners, Maximus International, Mayukh Dealtrade, Mayur Floorings, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Mcnally Bharat Engineering Company, Munoth Communication, Medicamen Biotech, Mehta Integrated Finance, Mehta Securities, Menon Pistons, Mercury Trade Links, Metal Coatings (India), Microse India, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, Mish Designs, Mitshi India, Miven Machine Tools, M.K. Exim (India), M.K. Proteins, M.M. Forgings, MM Rubber Company, Mega Nirman and Industries, Modipon, Modison, Mohite Industries, Mohit Industries, Morgan Ventures, Samvardhana Motherson International, Mangalam Seeds, MSP Steel & Power, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam, Mauria Udyog, Multibase India, Multiplus Holdings, Munjal Showa, Munoth Financial Services, Murudeshwar Ceramics, Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure, Nahar Capital & Financial Services, Nahar Polyfilms, Nahar Spinning Mills, Naksh Precious Metals, Naturite Agro Products, Navoday Enterprises, NCL Research & Financial Services, NDA Securities, Neelamalai Agro Industries, Neil Industries, New Markets Advisory, Nikki Global Finance, Nintec Systems, Nitco, Nivaka Fashions, NOCIL, Norben Tea & Exports, Norris Medicines, Nouveau Global Ventures, Nova Iron & Steel, Northern Spirits, Nutech Global, Octal Credit Capital, Octavius Plantations, Olympic Cards, Olympia Industries, Optiemus Infracom, Optimus Finance, Orient Paper & Industries, Oswal Yarns, Pact Industries, Palm Jewels, Panchsheel Organics, Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries, Pan Electronics India, Pan India Corporation, Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment, Paragon Finance, Parker Agrochem Exports, Parmeshwari Silk Mills, Pasari Spinning Mills, Patron Exim, PBM Polytex, Premier Energy and Infrastructure, The Phosphate Company, Phyto Chem (India), Patdiam Jewellery, POCL Enterprises, Polylink Polymers (India), Pratik Panels, Precision Containeurs, Prime Urban Development India, Prism Medico and Pharmacy, Pro Fin Capital Services, Prabhat Technologies (India), Qualitek Labs, Quadrant Televentures, Quantum Build-Tech, Quasar India, Quintegra Solutions, Raaj Medisafe India, Raconteur Global Resources, Raideep Industries, Rajapalayam Mills, Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co., Rama Petrochemicals, Ramgopal Polytex, Raminfo, Ramky Infrastructure, Rana Sugars, Ranjeet Mechatronics, Rap Media, Rasandik Engineering Industries India, Royale Manor Hotels & Industries, RCC Cements, Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers, Reliance Communications, Redtape, Reliable Ventures India, Relicab Cable Manufacturing, Shree Renuka Sugars, Resgen, Revati Organics, Rexnord Electronics & Controls, Real Growth Corporation, Renaissance Global, Rhi Magnesita India, Riba Textiles, Rishabh Instruments, Ravi Kumar Distilleries, Radha Madhav Corporation, Royal Orchid Hotels, Rollatainers, Rossell India, Royal Cushion Vinyl Products, Royal India Corporation, RPP Infra Projects, RRIL, Rattanindia Enterprises, RTS Power Corporation, Rudra Global Infra Products, Ravinder Heights, S&S Power Switchgear, Sahara One Media & Entertainment, Sahara Housingfina Corporation, Sailani Tours N Travels, Sakthi Sugars, Sal Automotive, Salem Erode Investments, Shree Salasar Investment, Samhi Hotels, Sam Industries, Samkrg Pistons & Rings, Samrat Forgings, Samtel India, Samtex Fashions, Sandesh, Sarthak Industries, Saumya Consultants, Savera Industries, Savant Infocomm, Shivalik Bimetal Controls, SBEC Systems (India), SC Agrotech, Saptak Chem And Business, Scoobee Day Garments (India), Seacoast Shipping Services, Senthil Infotek, Seshachal Technologies, STL Global, SGN Telecoms, Shangar Decor, Shantanu Sheorey Aquakult, Sharp India, Shentracon Chemicals, Shree Ganesh Elastoplast, Shivalik Rasayan, Shivam Chemicals, Sayaji Hotels (Pune), Shraddha Prime Projects, Shricon Industries, Shriram Properties, Shukra Jewellers, Shukra Pharmaceuticals, Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing, Shyama Infosys, Sibar Auto Parts, Superior Industrial Enterprises, Sikozy Realtors, Simbhaoli Sugars, Sindu Valley Technologies, Sharanam Infraproject and Trading, Sirohia & Sons, SJVN, Shukra Bullions, SM Auto Stamping, SMS Pharmaceuticals, Som Datt Finance Corporation, Softsol India, Solara Active Pharma Sciences, Solis Marketing, Southern Infosys, Southern Magnesium & Chemicals, South West Pinnacle Exploration, SPA Capital Services, Sparc Electrex, SP Capital Financing, Sintex Plastics Technology, SPV Global Trading, Sreeleathers, Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore), Standard Surfactants, Shreeji Translogistics, Sugal & Damani Share Brokers, Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals, Sunraj Diamond Exports, Super Sales India, Superior Finlease, Suprajit Engineering, Supra Pacific Financial Services, Suryo Foods & Industries, Shri Venkatesh Refineries, Swadeshi Industries Leasing Co., Swarnsarita Jewels India, Swati Projects, Switching Technologies Gunther, Swojas Energy Foods, Tarapur Transformers, Tata Steel, Tantia Constructions, Technvision Ventures, Texmo Pipes & Products, TGV Sraac, Thacker & Co., Thakkers Group, Technocraft Industries (India), Tirupati Foam, Titaanium Ten Enterprise, Titan Biotech, Titan Securities, Transoceanic Properties, Trigyn Technologies, Triumph International Finance India, Tivoli Construction, Ucal, Uma Exports, Unijolly Investments Co., Unishire Urban Infra, United Textiles, Univa Foods, Vaarad Ventures, Valiant Communications, Valson Industries, Vama Industries, Vamshi Rubber, Vasudhagama Enterprises, Velan Hotels, Veritas (India), Veto Switchgears and Cables, Victoria Enterprises, Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients, Vikalp Securities, Vikas Lifecare, Vikram Thermo (India), Vineet Laboratories, Rekvina Laboratories, Vinayak Vanijya, Virgo Global, Vishal Fabrics, Vivid Mercantile, Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works, Virat Leasing, Veeram Securities, Waterbase, Websol Energy System, Welterman International, WinPro Industries, Winro Commercial (India), Women Networks, Worth Investment & Trading, Yamini Investments Company, Yunik Managing Advisors, Yuvraaj Hygiene Products, Zenith Health Care, Hindustan Housing Co., Hindusthan Udyog, Mansoon Trading, Satyam Silk Mills and Zuari Industries.

