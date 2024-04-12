Q4 Results Today: A total of four companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the fourth quarter of FY24 (Q4FY24) on April 12. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Companies to post Q4 earnings on April 12 Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Anand Rathi, Metal Forge India, and Milgrey Finance Investments Ltd are the four companies that will release their earnings for the January-March 2024 period on April 12.

India Inc. is expected to report moderate earnings for the March quarter of the last financial year led by domestic cyclical, such as auto and BFSI, while global cyclical, such as oil & gas and metal lagging.

Shares of the above-mentioned four companies will likely react to their Q4 results. However, TCS Q4 results are scheduled to be released after market hours.

Let us check how some of these companies are expected to perform in the March quarter:

TCS Q4 Results IT major TCS is expected to report earnings for the quarter ended March 2024 led by the ramp-up of large deal wins, including the BSNL deal, even as weakness in key international markets persisted.

According to estimates by brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services, TCS may report a 2.2% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth in constant currency (CC) terms while EBIT margin is likely to remain stable, as operational improvements should be compensated by low margins in the India business.

Deal pipeline may remain resilient in the UK regions, but the US and Europe may continue to stay weak.

For Q4FY24, TCS may report a 5% year-on-year growth in overall revenue and an 8% growth in reported PAT.

