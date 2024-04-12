Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Q4 Results Today: TCS, Anand Rathi among 4 companies to post earnings on April 12

Livemint

  • Q4 Results Today: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Anand Rathi, Metal Forge India, and Milgrey Finance Investments are the 4 companies to release their quarterly results for the January-March 2024 period on Friday.

Q4 Results Today: A total of four companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the fourth quarter of FY24 (Q4FY24) on April 12.

Companies to post Q4 earnings on April 12

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Anand Rathi, Metal Forge India, and Milgrey Finance Investments Ltd are the four companies that will release their earnings for the January-March 2024 period on April 12.

India Inc. is expected to report moderate earnings for the March quarter of the last financial year led by domestic cyclical, such as auto and BFSI, while global cyclical, such as oil & gas and metal lagging.

Read here: Q4 results preview: Top-line, profit of India Inc. may moderate, say experts; domestic cyclical to lead

Shares of the above-mentioned four companies will likely react to their Q4 results. However, TCS Q4 results are scheduled to be released after market hours.

Let us check how some of these companies are expected to perform in the March quarter:

TCS Q4 Results

IT major TCS is expected to report earnings for the quarter ended March 2024 led by the ramp-up of large deal wins, including the BSNL deal, even as weakness in key international markets persisted.

According to estimates by brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services, TCS may report a 2.2% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth in constant currency (CC) terms while EBIT margin is likely to remain stable, as operational improvements should be compensated by low margins in the India business.

Also Read: TCS Q4 Results Preview: Revenue, PAT may see modest growth

Deal pipeline may remain resilient in the UK regions, but the US and Europe may continue to stay weak.

For Q4FY24, TCS may report a 5% year-on-year growth in overall revenue and an 8% growth in reported PAT.

Catch Stock Market Live Updates here

