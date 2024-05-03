Q4 Results FY2024 today: Around 50 listed companies post their earnings for the fourth quarter that ended on March 31, 2024. Adani Green Energy, Godrej Properties, Tata Technologies, Titan Company and Britannia Ind are among top 50 companies scheduled to post earnings.

Q4 results today: Fifty companies will announce their financial results for the fourth quarter of FY24 (January-March 2024), on May 3, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Indian equity market stayed stable in response to the unchanged monetary policy stance of the US Federal Reserve, with both the Sensex and the Nifty closing with modest gains on May 2 (Thursday). The BSE Sensex rose by 128 points or 0.17 per cent, closing at 74,611, while the Nifty 50 grew by 43 points or 0.19 per cent to close at 22,648, on May 2, 2024.

Companies to post Q4 results today Adani Green Energy, Godrej Properties, Tata Technologies Ltd, Titan Company Limited, Britannia Industries Ltd, JSW Infrastructure Ltd, Inox Green Energy Services Ltd, Inox Wind Ltd, MRF Ltd and Inox Wind Energy Ltd are the top companies among the 50 scheduled to post their results today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additionally, Amba Enterprises Ltd, Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd,Axtel Industries Ltd, Asian Energy Services Ltd, Carborundum Universal Ltd, Ceenik Exports (India) Ltd, Entertainment Network (India) Ltd, Evexia Lifecare Ltd, FGP Ltd, Firstsource Solutions Ltd, Go Fashion (India) Ltd, Ltd, Gothi Plascon (India) Ltd, HFCL Ltd and Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd will be posting fourth quarter results today.

Other companies expected to post results today include Kriti Industries (India) Ltd, Kriti Nutrients Ltd, Lloyds Enterprises Ltd, Longview Tea Company Ltd, Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd, Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd, Next Mediaworks Ltd, Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd, Odyssey Technologies Ltd, Paushak Ltd, Raymond Ltd, Rane Brake Lining Ltd, Ravindra Energy Ltd, Sah Polymers Ltd, Steel Exchange India Ltd, Swastika Investmart Ltd, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd, , Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd, Triveni Glass Ltd, Umiya Tubes Ltd, Vinyl Chemicals (India) Ltd, Virinchi Ltd, VMS Industries Ltd, Waaree Technologies Ltd and Aarti Drugs Ltd.

Titan Q4 results expectation: The late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Titan is expected to report revenue of ₹11,250 in Q4FY24, registering a growth of 16% from ₹9,704 in the year-ago period, according to average estimates of domestic brokerages including Prabhudas Lilladher and Antique Stock Broking. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

