Q4 Results Today: Ujjivan SFB, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Patel Engineering among 55 companies to post earnings on May 18
Q4 Results Today: Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Dodla Dairy, Data Patterns (India), Patel Engineering, Parag Milk Foods, Precision Wires India and Jain Irrigation Systems will today announce their earnings for the fourth quarter of FY24.
Q4 results today: A total of 55 companies will report their Q4 results today. The Indian stock market is open on Saturday, May 18, as the stock exchanges BSE and NSE will conduct a special live trading session. The stocks of these companies who will report Q4 earnings today will be in focus.