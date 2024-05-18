Q4 results today: A total of 55 companies will report their Q4 results today. The Indian stock market is open on Saturday, May 18, as the stock exchanges BSE and NSE will conduct a special live trading session. The stocks of these companies who will report Q4 earnings today will be in focus.

Companies to post Q4 results today:

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Dodla Dairy, Data Patterns (India), Patel Engineering, Parag Milk Foods, Precision Wires India and Jain Irrigation Systems will today announce their earnings for the fourth quarter of FY24.

Aris International, BSEL Algo, BDH Industries, CDG Petchem, Coastal Roadways, Deco Mica, Epic Energy, EMA India, Glance Finance, Gujarat Industries Power Co., IRIS Business Services, IFGL Refractories, JHS Svendgaard Laboratories, Shilp Gravures, Manaksia Aluminium Company and Prithvi Exchange (India) will also release their Q4 results today.

Other companies to report their Q4 results today include Madhucon Projects. Malu Paper Mills, Modern Dairies, Pace E-Commerce Ventures, RR Financial Consultants, Jindal Capital, Modern Steels, Sayaji Hotels (Indore), PlatinumOne Business Services, Suryavanshi Spinning Mills, Typhoon Financial Services, Tide Water Oil, Transchem, Swashthik Plascon, Surbhi Industries, Vimta Labs, Vintage Coffee And Beverages, Shree Rama Multi-Tech and Vibrant Global Capital.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Q4 results preview:

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank is expected to report a net profit of ₹335.7 crore in Q4FY24, registering a growth of 8.5% year-on-year (YoY). On a sequential basis, net profit is expected to rise 11.9%, as per estimates by JM Financial.

The bank’s Net Interest Income (NII) during the quarter is estimated to rise 12.5% YoY to ₹830.4 crore. However, NII may fall 3.4% QoQ. Pre-provisions operating profit (PPOP) in Q4 is expected to jump 24.3% YoY to ₹510.3 crore.

