Q4 results today: A total of 35 companies will announce their financial results for the fourth quarter of FY24 today, April 29. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Companies to post Q4 results today UltraTech Cement, Trent, UCO Bank, KPIT Technologies, Poonawalla Fincorp, Tata Chemicals, Gillette India, PNB Housing Finance, Birlasoft, KFinTechnologies, Can Fin Homes, Vesuvius India, Shoppers Stop, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, eMudhra, Tips Industries, Jana Small Finance Bank, and Fedbank Financial Services will announce their Q4 results today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rossari Biotech, LG Balakrishnan and Brothers, Shipping Corporation of India Land And Assets, Indostar Capital Finance, Satin Creditcare Network, Veefin Solutions, Aurum Proptech, Ador Fontech, Quest Capital Markets, Lagnam Spintex, CNI Research, Sumeru Industries, and Jumbo Bag are also scheduled to release their Q4 FY24 earnings during the day.

Shares of these 35 companies will likely react to their Q4 results today.

Here’s a look at how some of these top companies are expected to perform in Q4:

Ultratech Cement Q4 Results UltraTech Cement, India’s largest cement manufacturer, is likely to post strong Q4 results today led by robust volume growth. The company’s revenue in the quarter ended March 2024 is expected to rise 9.5% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹20,440 crore.

Sales volumes (consolidated) are estimated to increase 11% YoY. RMC revenue is expected to increase 22% YoY. White cement revenue is expected to be flat YoY, according to estimates by Motilal Oswal. Blended realization is expected to decline 2% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

UltraTech Cement’s Q4 net profit is expected to rise 23.7% YoY to ₹2,060 58 crore.

EBITDA is estimated to grow 13% YoY and operating market is expected to surge 60 bps YoY to 18.4%. EBITDA per tonne is estimated at ₹1,069 as against ₹1,049 YoY, and compared to ₹1,191, QoQ.

Variable cost per tonne is estimated to decline 8% YoY. Expect Opex per tonne to decline 2% YoY and 4% QoQ, as per the brokerage estimates. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PNB Housing Finance PNB Housing Finance is expected to report a net profit of ₹367.1 crore in the quarter ended March, registering a growth of 31.5% YoY. The company’s net interest income (NII) in Q4 is estimated to rise 2.6% YoY to ₹596.3 crore.

Total AUM growth is expected to be 9% YoY. Cost ratios are expected to increase due to investments in distribution capabilities. Credit costs are likely to decline 20 bps in Q4FY24, according to Motilal Oswal estimates. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Commentaries on the asset quality of the retail loan book, NIM, and disbursement trajectory are the key monitorables.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

