Q4 Results Today: Wipro, Hindustan Zinc, Jio Financial Services and HDFC AMC are among the 14 companies that are scheduled to release their financial results for the fourth quarter of FY24 (Q4FY24) today, April 19 (Friday).

Companies to post Q4 results today: Wipro, Jio Financial Services, HDFC Asset Management Company, Hindustan Zinc, KP Green Engineering, Sejal Glass, Sybly Industries, Elecon Engineering, Rajnish Wellness, Roselabs Finance, Rajnish Retail, Amal, Benares Hotels, and VL E-Governance & IT Solutions will release their Q4 results today.

Shares of these 14 companies will be on investors' radar as they are expected to react to their Q4 results today.

Wipro Q4 Results Wipro is expected to report muted earnings for the fourth quarter of FY24 amid a weak demand environment. Wipro is estimated to report a consolidated net profit of ₹2,746 crore Q4FY24, registering a muted growth of 1.92% QoQ. The company’s IT services revenue is expected to see a sequential growth of 0.18% to $2,661 million, while in rupee terms, the revenue may fall by 0.28% to ₹22,141 crore, QoQ, due to macro impact and continued softness in verticals, as per average estimates of five brokerages.

HDFC AMC Q4 Results HDFC Asset Management Company is expected to see its Q4 net profit rise 35.2% YoY to ₹508.6 crore, while revenue growth of 37.7% YoY to ₹745 crore.

Overall AUM for HDFC AMC grew 10.2% as of February 2024 compared with December 2023. Equity AUM grew by 15.1% over the same period leading to an increase in share of pure Equity AUM QoQ by 2.0%. Overall AUM growth is estimated at 11% QoQ for HDFC AMC. EBITDA margin is estimated to be largely similar sequentially and other income to be lower sequentially during the quarter.

Hindustan Zinc Q4 Results Hindustan Zinc’s Q4 net profit is expected to fall 19.8% YoY to ₹2,080 crore, while revenue may decline 11.9% to ₹7,490 crore. Meanwhile, EBITDA is estimated to increase by 2% QoQ driven by improved volume in zinc (up 8.4% QoQ) and lower cost of production (down by 7%QoQ), partially offset by a decline in zinc prices (down by 2% QoQ) and lower lead and silver volume, as per Nuvama Institutional Equities.

