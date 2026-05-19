Q4 results: Zee Entertainment reports loss at ₹104 crore, says war in West Asia impacted ad spend

Media company Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE) on 19 May reported Q4 loss at ₹104 crore, citing lower advertising spend from clients amid the war in West Asia, according to a PTI report.
“Advertising revenues for March were ‘severely impacted’ by the ongoing Middle East conflict as advertisers held back spends near the quarter-end,” Mukund Galgali, deputy CEO and chief financial officer of ZEE, said in a post-earnings call, as per a Reuters report.
For most broadcasters their biggest source of revenue is usually advertisements.
Zee's ad revenue, which accounts for nearly 40% of the total, fell 3.5% in the quarter. Without the Middle East war in the picture, ad revenue would have likely grown in the low single digits, Galgali added, as per the report.
Zee runs channels including ZeeTV and ZeeCinema as well as the streaming platform Zee5. It's higher spending was attributed to increased content, including the launch of children's vertical KidZ, as well as increased legal expenses, as per the Reuters report.
Peer Sun TV will report its quarterly results on Thursday.
Meanwhile, in a separate filing, ZEEL informed stock exchanges that its board, in a meeting held on Tuesday, recommended a dividend of ₹2 per equity share of Re 1 each for financial year 2025-26.
Shares of ZEEL settled at ₹87.68 apiece on the BSE, up 3.58% from the previous close.
(With inputs from PTI and Reuters)
For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.