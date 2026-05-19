Q4 results: Zee Entertainment reports loss at ₹104 crore, says war in West Asia impacted ad spend

Media company Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE) on 19 May reported Q4 loss at ₹104 crore, citing lower advertising spend from clients amid the war in West Asia, according to a PTI report.
“Advertising revenues for March were ‘severely impacted’ by the ongoing Middle East conflict as advertisers held back spends near the quarter-end,” Mukund Galgali, deputy CEO and chief financial officer of ZEE, said in a post-earnings call, as per a Reuters report.
For most broadcasters their biggest source of revenue is usually advertisements.
Zee's ad revenue, which accounts for nearly 40% of the total, fell 3.5% in the quarter. Without the Middle East war in the picture, ad revenue would have likely grown in the low single digits, Galgali added, as per the report.
Zee runs channels including ZeeTV and ZeeCinema as well as the streaming platform Zee5. It's higher spending was attributed to increased content, including the launch of children's vertical KidZ, as well as increased legal expenses, as per the Reuters report.
Peer Sun TV will report its quarterly results on Thursday.
Meanwhile, in a separate filing, ZEEL informed stock exchanges that its board, in a meeting held on Tuesday, recommended a dividend of ₹2 per equity share of Re 1 each for financial year 2025-26.
Shares of ZEEL settled at ₹87.68 apiece on the BSE, up 3.58% from the previous close.
(With inputs from PTI and Reuters)