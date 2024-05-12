Q4 results: Zomato, Bharti Airtel, HAL, GAIL, Dixon Tech, among companies to declare earnings next week; check list hereVaamanaa Sethi
Notable companies such as DLF, Zomato, Apollo Tyres, Bharti Airtel, Dixon Technologies, India Energy Exchange (IEX), Shree Cements, GAIL, JSW Steel, and RVNL are among the major names featured on the list.
The earnings season, which kicked off in the second week of April, is still underway with over 500 companies all set to declare their fourth quarter results in the coming week.
