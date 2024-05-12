The earnings season, which kicked off in the second week of April, is still underway with over 500 companies all set to declare their fourth quarter results in the coming week.

In the domestic market, the upcoming Q4 earnings reports will be instrumental in guiding stock-specific movements. Notable companies such as DLF, Zomato, Apollo Tyres, Bharti Airtel, Dixon Technologies, India Energy Exchange (IEX), Shree Cements, GAIL, JSW Steel, and RVNL are among the major names featured on the list.

Also read: Week Ahead: Inflation data, Q4 Results, FII activity, global cues among key market triggers this week

Q4 results expected this week - May 13 to May 18

May 13

Varun Beverages, Zomato, Jindal Steel & Power, Tube Investments of India Ltd, Aditya Birla Capital, UPL, Sanofi India, Chalet Hotels, Karur Vysya Bank, Inox India, Electrosteel Castings, Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation, C. E. Info Systems (MapmyIndia), Cera Sanitaryware, Ethos, Aarti Pharmalabs, Alembic, Yasho Industries, John Cockerill India, SMC Global Securities, Nelcast, Saint-Gobain Sekurit, Manali Petrochemicals, Jay Bharat Maruti, GIC Housing Finance, Avadh Sugar & Energy, Advani Hotels and Resorts (India), Albert David, Ind-Swift Laboratories, Waa Solar, Captain Pipes, Sanjivani Parenteral, Aarvi Encon, Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co, Vishal Bearings, TCI Industries, Shanti Spintex, Phoenix Township, Ludlow Jute & Specialities, Welcast Steels, Lykis, Bright Brothers, Ashika Credit Capital, Balkrishna Paper Mills, TCFC Finance, Eiko Lifesciences, QGO Finance Limited, Pentokey Organy (India), Dhanalaxmi Cotex, KJMC Financial Services, Indo Cotspin and IB Infotech Enterprises.

May 14

Bharti Airtel, Siemens, Shree Cements, Colgate Palmolive (India), Oberoi Realty, Patanjali Foods, Bharti Hexacom, AIA Engineering, Apar Industries, Apollo Tyres, Radico Khaitan, Devyani International, BASF India, Shyam Metalics & Energy, BLS International Services, PVR INOX, Kirloskar Brothers, Zydus Wellness, Bajaj Electricals, Safari Industries (India), Jubilant Ingrevia, Archean Chemical Industries, Man Infraconstruction, Edelweiss Financial Services, Aurionpro Solutions, Ganesh Housing Corporation, Surya Roshni, PDS, V-Mart Retail, Thyrocare Technologies, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, KDDL, Repco Home Finance, Balu Forge Industries, Gujarat Themis Biosyn, Ideaforge Technology, Sagar Cements, Nilkamal, IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, Andhra Paper Limited, Abans Holdings, GTL Infrastructure, Themis Medicare, Ram Ratna Wires, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, Matrimony.com, Platinum Industries, Eco Recycling, Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings, Dynamic Cables, Magadh Sugar & Energy, HP Adhesives, Speciality Restaurants, Andhra Cement, HAMPTON SKY REALTY, OnMobile Global, Tamilnadu Petroproducts, Niyogin Fintech Ltd, Valiant Laboratories, PTL Enterprises, RBZ Jewellers, Mirc Electronics, Kiran Vyapar, Indag Rubber, KELTECH Energies, Variman Global Enterprises, Vintron Informatics, Aerpace Industries, Pune E-Stock Broking, Anmol India, Alacrity Securities, Emmbi Industries, Ind-Swift, Party Cruisers, Resonance Specialities, Abhinav Capital Services, Chowgule Steamships, SecMark Consultancy, Polychem, B. N. Rathi Securities, Vippy Spinpro, Warren Tea, Adroit Infotech, Nandani Creation, HP Cotton Textiles, Sumedha Fiscal Services, Haryana Leather Chemicals, Leading Leasing Finance And Investment Company, Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat), Minaxi Textiles, Otco International and Promact Impex.

May 15

Power Finance Corporation, Mankind Pharma, Jindal Stainless, Rail Vikas Nigam, Dixon Technologies, Honeywell Automation, LIC Housing Finance, NLC India, Trident, Jyothy Labs, NCC, TITAGARH RAIL SYSTEMS, Asahi India Glass, Clean Science & Technology, Indian Energy Exchange, Granules India, Thomas Cook (India), MOIL, Sandur Manganese and Iron Ores, Keystone Realtors, Transport Corporation of India, CMS Info Systems, Paradeep Phosphates, Pricol, ICRA, Nirlon, Medi Assist Healthcare Services, Sequent Scientific, Pitti Engineering, Thirumalai Chemicals, HPL Electric & Power, Mukand, Gokul Agro Resources, Deep Industries, Rane Holdings, Cantabil Retail India, Kokuyo Camlin, Cosmo First, Arihant Superstructures, Wonder Electricals, BMW INDUSTRIES LIMITED, Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals and Fertilizers, CSL Finance SBC Exports, Visaka Industries, Finkurve Financial Services, Goa Carbon, Nectar Lifesciences, Cosmic CRF, TRF, Nagarjuna Fertilisers and Chemicals, R&B Denims, Megasoft, Bharat Seats, U. Y. Fincorp, Shriram Asset Management Company, Delton Cables, Kisan Mouldings, Welspun Investments and Commercials, Nureca, National Plastic Technologies, A2Z Infra Engineerin, Josts Engineers Company, GTL, Dhruv Consultancy Services, Duncan Engineering, Ganges Securities, Jhandewalas Foods.ltd, Premco Global, Palash Securities, SNL Bearings, Freshtrop Fruits, Sicagen India and others.

May 16

Mahindra and Mahindra, Hindustan Aeronautics, GAIL India, Solar Industries India, Info Edge India, Container Corporation of India, Biocon, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, Endurance Technologies, Ratnamani Metals and Tubes, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical, Triveni Turbine, Kaynes Technology India, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, V-Guard Industries, Akzo Nobel India, eClerx Services, Caplin Point Laboratories, Infibeam Avenues, Prism Johnson, Prince Pipes & Fittings, Texmaco Rail and Engineering, JK Paper, Sanghvi Movers, Sansera Engineering, Wonderla Holidays, Restaurant Brands Asia, DCX Systems, Avalon Technologies, Indoco Remedies, TCNS Clothing Co, Summit Securities, DCW, Alicon Castalloy, Pokarna, Indian Hume Pipe Company, Swadeshi Polytex, Kopran, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals, Ultramarine and Pigments, Eldeco Housing and Industries, Permanent Magnets, Zodiac Energy, ORIENT CERATECH, Sunshield Chemicals, Shree Pushkar Chemicals and Fertilisers, Wanbury, Emkay Global Financial Services, Bella Casa Fashion & Retail, Prime Fresh and others.

May 17

JSW Steel, Zydus Lifesciences, NHPC, Astral Limited, Global Health, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, Godrej Industries, Pfizer, Sobha, Poly Medicure, Amber Enterprises India Limited, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Shipping Corporation of India, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers, Varroc Engineering, NAVA, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries, Dhanuka Agritech, Sudarshan Chemical Industries, Bharat Bijlee, Tasty Bite Eatables, Vindhya Telelink, Prakash Industries, Indraprastha Medical Corporation, Udaipur Cement Works, Universal Cables, Centrum Capital, Raghav Productivity Enhancers, Atul Auto, Tourism Finance Corp of India, TV Today Network, Kotyark Industries, Simplex Mills Company, GPT Infraprojects, Syncom Formulations, Anuh Pharma, Taneja Aerospace and Aviation, Indo Rama Synthetics (India), Onward Technologies, Khazanchi Jewellers, Foods and Inns, Jagatjit Industries, Mindteck (India), 20 Microns, Simplex Papers, Pradeep Metals, Premier Polyfilm, Pasupati Acrylon, Loyal Textiles Mills, KSE, Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture, Winsome Textile Industries, SHAH METACORP, UR SUGAR INDUSTRIES, Gita Renewable Energy and others.

Also read: Upcoming IPOs: 6 new public issues and 12 new listings to keep primary market busy next week; check full list here

May 18

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Dodla Dairy, Tide Water Oil, IFGL Refractories, Vimta Labs, Vintage Coffee and Beverages, IRIS Business Services, Vibrant Global Capital, BDH Industries, Swashthik Plascon, Modern Dairies, Malu Paper Mills, Madhucon Projects, Transchem, Pace E Commerce Ventures, Modern Steels, Jindal Capital, Prithvi Exchange (India), Coastal Roadways, Suryavanshi Spinning Mills, BSEL ALGO and EMA India.

APOLLO TYRES More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!