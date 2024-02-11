Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Quadrant Televentures Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Falls by 6.4% YoY

Quadrant Televentures Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Falls by 6.4% YoY

Livemint

Quadrant Televentures Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Decreased by 33.51% YoY & Loss Decreased by 6.4% YoY

Quadrant Televentures Q3 FY24 Results Live

Quadrant Televentures declared their Q3 FY24 results on 09 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 33.51% & the loss decreased by 6.4% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 5.89% and the loss decreased by 0.06%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.74% q-o-q & decreased by 2.37% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 1.26% q-o-q & increased by 466.86% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.45 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 6.25% Y-o-Y.

Quadrant Televentures has delivered 30.88% return in the last 1 week, 79.8% return in the last 6 months, and 35.88% YTD return.

Currently, Quadrant Televentures has a market cap of 108.98 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 1.78 & 0.75 respectively.

Quadrant Televentures Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue64.9469-5.89%97.67-33.51%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total24.0625-3.74%24.65-2.37%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.45.44-0.7%5.62-3.92%
Total Operating Expense60.4264.54-6.39%96.87-37.63%
Operating Income4.524.46+1.26%0.8+466.86%
Net Income Before Taxes-27.63-27.65+0.06%-29.53+6.4%
Net Income-27.63-27.65+0.06%-29.53+6.4%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.45-0.45-0%-0.48+6.25%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-27.63Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹64.94Cr

