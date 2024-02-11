Quadrant Televentures Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Falls by 6.4% YoY

Quadrant Televentures declared their Q3 FY24 results on 09 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 33.51% & the loss decreased by 6.4% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 5.89% and the loss decreased by 0.06%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.74% q-o-q & decreased by 2.37% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 1.26% q-o-q & increased by 466.86% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.45 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 6.25% Y-o-Y.
Quadrant Televentures has delivered 30.88% return in the last 1 week, 79.8% return in the last 6 months, and 35.88% YTD return.
Currently, Quadrant Televentures has a market cap of ₹108.98 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1.78 & ₹0.75 respectively.
Quadrant Televentures Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|64.94
|69
|-5.89%
|97.67
|-33.51%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|24.06
|25
|-3.74%
|24.65
|-2.37%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|5.4
|5.44
|-0.7%
|5.62
|-3.92%
|Total Operating Expense
|60.42
|64.54
|-6.39%
|96.87
|-37.63%
|Operating Income
|4.52
|4.46
|+1.26%
|0.8
|+466.86%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-27.63
|-27.65
|+0.06%
|-29.53
|+6.4%
|Net Income
|-27.63
|-27.65
|+0.06%
|-29.53
|+6.4%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.45
|-0.45
|-0%
|-0.48
|+6.25%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-27.63Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹64.94Cr
