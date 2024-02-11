Quadrant Televentures Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Falls by 6.4% YoY

Quadrant Televentures declared their Q3 FY24 results on 09 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 33.51% & the loss decreased by 6.4% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 5.89% and the loss decreased by 0.06%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.74% q-o-q & decreased by 2.37% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 1.26% q-o-q & increased by 466.86% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹-0.45 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 6.25% Y-o-Y.

Quadrant Televentures has delivered 30.88% return in the last 1 week, 79.8% return in the last 6 months, and 35.88% YTD return.

Currently, Quadrant Televentures has a market cap of ₹108.98 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1.78 & ₹0.75 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Quadrant Televentures Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 64.94 69 -5.89% 97.67 -33.51% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 24.06 25 -3.74% 24.65 -2.37% Depreciation/ Amortization 5.4 5.44 -0.7% 5.62 -3.92% Total Operating Expense 60.42 64.54 -6.39% 96.87 -37.63% Operating Income 4.52 4.46 +1.26% 0.8 +466.86% Net Income Before Taxes -27.63 -27.65 +0.06% -29.53 +6.4% Net Income -27.63 -27.65 +0.06% -29.53 +6.4% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.45 -0.45 -0% -0.48 +6.25%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-27.63Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹64.94Cr

