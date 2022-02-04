Qualcomm posts strong earnings, as demand for chips stays high

Qualcomm, which projects revenue of up to $11 billion for the current quarter, joins other chip companies to report strong results over the past 10 days, as semiconductor demand outpaces supply. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. CEO Lisa Su said Tuesday that revenue from chips that go into servers would be the main driver of about 31% top-line growth this year, though all its businesses are projected to see higher sales. Intel Corp. and Samsung Electronics Co. gave a bullish outlook this year.

