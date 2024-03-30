Quasar India Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 54.45% YOY

Quasar India Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 539.7% YoY & profit decreased by 54.45% YoY

Quasar India announced their Q3 FY24 results on 27 Mar, 2024, showcasing a significant increase in revenue by 539.7% year-over-year (YoY). However, the profit saw a decline of 54.45% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Comparing to the previous quarter, the company experienced a decrease in revenue by 14.81% and a substantial decrease in profit by 75.84%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses remained unchanged quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 100% year-over-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating income took a hit, dropping by 75.84% q-o-q, but saw an increase of 11.24% Y-o-Y.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 is reported at ₹0.35, marking a decrease of 53.97% Y-o-Y.

In terms of returns, Quasar India delivered 12.89% in the last week, with negative returns of -47.01% in the last 6 months and -28.16% year-to-date. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Quasar India holds a market capitalization of ₹7.36 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹42.36 & ₹12.12 respectively.

Quasar India Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 8.74 10.26 -14.81% 1.37 +539.7% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0 0 -0% 0.02 -100% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Total Operating Expense 8.49 9.23 -7.96% 1.14 +643.91% Operating Income 0.25 1.04 -75.84% 0.23 +11.24% Net Income Before Taxes 0.25 1.04 -75.84% 0.55 -54.46% Net Income 0.19 0.77 -75.84% 0.41 -54.45% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.35 1.43 -75.52% 0.76 -53.97%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.19Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹8.74Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!