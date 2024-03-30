Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Quasar India Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 54.45% YOY

Quasar India Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 54.45% YOY

Livemint

Quasar India Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 539.7% YoY & profit decreased by 54.45% YoY

Quasar India Q3 FY24 Results Live

Quasar India announced their Q3 FY24 results on 27 Mar, 2024, showcasing a significant increase in revenue by 539.7% year-over-year (YoY). However, the profit saw a decline of 54.45% YoY.

Comparing to the previous quarter, the company experienced a decrease in revenue by 14.81% and a substantial decrease in profit by 75.84%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses remained unchanged quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 100% year-over-year.

Operating income took a hit, dropping by 75.84% q-o-q, but saw an increase of 11.24% Y-o-Y.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 is reported at 0.35, marking a decrease of 53.97% Y-o-Y.

In terms of returns, Quasar India delivered 12.89% in the last week, with negative returns of -47.01% in the last 6 months and -28.16% year-to-date.

Currently, Quasar India holds a market capitalization of 7.36 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 42.36 & 12.12 respectively.

Quasar India Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue8.7410.26-14.81%1.37+539.7%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total00-0%0.02-100%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-0%0-0%
Total Operating Expense8.499.23-7.96%1.14+643.91%
Operating Income0.251.04-75.84%0.23+11.24%
Net Income Before Taxes0.251.04-75.84%0.55-54.46%
Net Income0.190.77-75.84%0.41-54.45%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.351.43-75.52%0.76-53.97%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.19Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹8.74Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.