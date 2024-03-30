Quasar India Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 54.45% YOY

Quasar India announced their Q3 FY24 results on 27 Mar, 2024, showcasing a significant increase in revenue by 539.7% year-over-year (YoY). However, the profit saw a decline of 54.45% YoY.
Comparing to the previous quarter, the company experienced a decrease in revenue by 14.81% and a substantial decrease in profit by 75.84%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses remained unchanged quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 100% year-over-year.
Operating income took a hit, dropping by 75.84% q-o-q, but saw an increase of 11.24% Y-o-Y.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 is reported at ₹0.35, marking a decrease of 53.97% Y-o-Y.
In terms of returns, Quasar India delivered 12.89% in the last week, with negative returns of -47.01% in the last 6 months and -28.16% year-to-date.
Currently, Quasar India holds a market capitalization of ₹7.36 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹42.36 & ₹12.12 respectively.
Quasar India Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|8.74
|10.26
|-14.81%
|1.37
|+539.7%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0
|0
|-0%
|0.02
|-100%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|8.49
|9.23
|-7.96%
|1.14
|+643.91%
|Operating Income
|0.25
|1.04
|-75.84%
|0.23
|+11.24%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.25
|1.04
|-75.84%
|0.55
|-54.46%
|Net Income
|0.19
|0.77
|-75.84%
|0.41
|-54.45%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.35
|1.43
|-75.52%
|0.76
|-53.97%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.19Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹8.74Cr
